ELKO – Elko County Commissioners decided to write to U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., to signal their concerns about his reintroduction of an economic development bill that affects oil and gas leasing in the Ruby Mountains without reaching out to them, but Amodei disagreed about their concerns.

“We consulted with everybody in Elko County last year, including county commissioners. It was part of the Fallon expansion, and everybody was in favor, so unless Elko County has changed its mind in the last 12 months about no oil and gas drilling in that part of the Ruby Mountains then, you know what, we were just going with what the county’s position was 12 months ago,” Amodei said.

“We had consultations up the ying yang,” he said in a May 18 call. “We don’t write bills without consulting with counties.”

The bill he reintroduced has the same points in it as the one proposed last year, but only the U.S. Navy’s Fallon testing grounds expansion and Lander County land portions passed and were signed into law.

The Northern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act of 2023 would remove the possibility of any oil and gas leasing on more than 300,000 acres of the Ruby Mountains in Elko County and create 150,000 acres of wilderness in northern Nevada, while identifying less than 40,000 acres for economic development.

Assistant County Manager and Natural Resources Director Curtis Moore said Amodei’s proposal is for land just outside the current wilderness area in the Rubies as a compromise toward getting federal land transfers for development.

The new bill would also convey federal lands to Douglas and Pershing counties, the cities of Fernley and Sparks, and the Incline Village General Improvement District.

Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said on May 17 the “horsetrading” doesn’t come close to the 300,000 acres affected in Elko County, and he said he didn’t “know if the Rubies are conducive to mineral extraction.” He also said this was the first time he had heard about Amodei’s bill.

Commissioner Jon Karr said he was surprised that Amodei, “someone we’ve supported,” didn’t have a representative “get a hold of us.” He said that was “disturbing and disappointing.”

Commissioner Travis Gerber said the letter should ask the congressman to consult with Elko County on bills that include lands in the county.

Amodei said his new bill will go to the House public lands subcommittee, and he expects a hearing before the August recess.

“We’re trying to get it heard and marked up in September,” he said, also stating that he will send details of the previous bill to Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne to show that Elko County and the other counties involved wanted the proposals.

Andreozzi also brought up a bill by U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., that affects the Ruby Mountains.

Her Senate bill that would protect the Ruby Mountains from oil and gas leasing also is pending in Congress. She announced on May 17 that her bills to protect Lake Tahoe and the Ruby Mountains won approval in the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.