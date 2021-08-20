Ruby Vista Ranch right-of-way under review

ELKO – The Bureau of Land Management has prepared an Environmental Assessment for right-of-way at the proposed Ruby Vista Ranch development south of Elko.

The document analyzes the impacts of constructing a new road and powerline across BLM-administered land for a residential subdivision west of Lamoille Highway.

Ruby Vista Ranch LLC is proposing to construct and maintain a new road and powerline approximately 1,450 feet long within a 60-foot wide right-of-way on BLM-administered land for a total disturbance of approximately two acres. The road would provide access from State Route 228 (also known as the Jiggs Highway) to a new wastewater treatment plant and the new residential subdivision.

An overhead power line with 45-foot tall power poles would be installed along the south side of the road. The project is located in the Spring Creek area, approximately six miles south of Elko.

A 30-day review period will end Sept. 17, 2021. The Environmental Assessment can be accessed online on the BLM NEPA Register project website.

Written comments may be submitted by mail to the BLM Elko District Office, 3900 Idaho Road, Elko, NV 89801, Attn: Elisabeth Puentes; by fax to (775) 753-0255; or by e-mail to tuscfo_nepa@blm.gov.