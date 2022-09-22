Rural fire prevention gets big boost from grants

ELKO – After making it through the bulk of the 2022 fire season with highly successful responses to wildland fires, the Elko County Fire Board this week authorized state and federal grant applications that should make rural areas even safer in the future.

“We’ve had a lot of wildland fires but we haven’t had a lot of large wildland fires,” Elko County Fire Chief Matt Petersen told the board on Wednesday, prior to their approval of grant participation involving NV Energy.

Legislation passed in 2019’s Senate Bill 508 allocated $5 million to the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for wildfire prevention, restoration and long-term planning. County officials said the Nevada Division of Forestry received the grant but was unable to secure personnel, so funds are being reallocated. Petersen said the grant would cover personnel costs for fire mitigation beyond the powerline infrastructure and NV Energy’s service areas.

“It almost seems too good to be true,” he said about the grant in response to a question from Commissioner Jon Karr.

“We’ve sent crews all throughout the state to do fire standbys on NV Energy communities when they’ve had high wind events or lightning … we’ve sent these same crews to continue their training and experience to Idaho and Utah, Colorado and New Mexico this year, so it’s been extremely successful.”

Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to increase the grant application by half a million dollars.

The board also approved applying for up to $650,000 a year from the USDA’s Community Wildfire Defense Grant, with matching funds provided by NV Energy.

Petersen said some of the money comes from the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law last month by President Joe Biden. It allocated $1.8 billion toward hazardous fuels reduction projects on national forests within the wildland-urban interface across the U.S.

Petersen said the grant would provide Elko County up to $3.25 million over five years.

“That’s unbelievable,” Commissioner Rex Steninger said with a large smile on his face. He thanked Petersen “for finding all this money.”

District Attorney Tyler Ingram also praised officials for their actions.

“There’s been many great personnel moves that you all have made and the county manager has made, but among the best of those was the new grants position,” he said.

Fire commissioners also approved an agreement with Big Rock Exploration LLC that will provide water from the Ruby Valley Volunteer Fire water well for drilling operations at four cents a gallon.

Petersen said the money would be earmarked for Ruby Valley volunteers to increase their service level, replace equipment, and make repairs at their station.