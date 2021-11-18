Rural lawmakers blast redistricting results

ELKO – Assemblyman John Ellison, R-Nev., said Wednesday the redistricting maps approved by Gov. Steve Sisolak are “a slap in the face for everybody,” and Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, said “it was pretty clear to me whoever drafted the map had knowledge of Nevada, especially the rural areas.”

“I think it should be challenged in court,” Ellison said. “This is a tragedy for rural Nevada.”

Goicoechea said he expected “someone will come forward and sue,” but he said there is a time problem because candidates will start filing for offices in just a few months, and they would run under the newly mapped districts.

“I don’t know who will bring suit, but someone has to have a big checkbook,” he said.

At the Elko County Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Commissioner Rex Steninger said the board should “wait and see” on a lawsuit. “We’re definitely interested, but I don’t know that we want to be the lead.”

Commissioners, however, approved a letter drafted as testimony on redistricting that points out that “many of the mines are located in one county while the employees live in another. For example, most of the mines on the Carlin Trend are located in Eureka County while the employees reside in Elko County. The same is true for the Cortez mines south of Beowawe. They are located in Lander County while the employees live in Elko County.”

The letter was drafted when commissioners were expecting Carlin to be split off from Elko County, but it will be updated and still say that “it appears that this entire process was rushed, providing limited opportunity for public involvement or at least meaningful involvement.”

Ellison said Carlin was put back in the county but now the Carlin Trend will be in a separate district. That means the gold mines move to the district now represented by state Sen. Ira Hansen, R-Sparks, and Alexis Hansen, R-Sparks.

He said taking Carlin out was “throwing a bone” to the opposition, but Democrats in the Nevada Legislature “could care less about rural Nevada.” He said he spoke at hearings and tried to explain that the huge districts being created would be very difficult for legislators to cover.

“I testified at every hearing they had,” he said in a phone interview Wednesday.

Under the new map, his district 33 runs from Idaho down to the California border.

“It will be one of the largest single assembly districts in the U.S. as far as we can figure,” Ellison said.

Goicoechea said while much of his district 19 stays the same, there are more urban areas in Clark County but still 504 miles to cover from Jackpot to Primm. He cautioned that there could be a problem in the next redistricting in 10 years that could lead to a senator “representing Elko County living in Clark County.”

He said in a phone interview that his new district still covers Pahrump, so he will be able to maintain his office there.

Ellison said that during the special five-day session with the Democratic majority that ended Tuesday alternative maps didn’t get traction, even as lawmakers tried to come up with fair maps, and “we fought this to the death.” There was opposition from Democrats, too.

Goicoechea said there were “hours and hours of testimony in opposition, and only three on the Senate side testified in favor. This was clearly not the will of the people. There was a rubber-stamped agenda before this even started. The governor signed the bill in face of all that opposition.”

“Every group was out there” protesting at the Nevada Legislature building, Ellison said.

Ellison, whose is termed out in January 2022, said he demanded to know who drew up the map that was approved but couldn’t get an answer.

Goicoechea, whose term ends in 2024 when he is termed out, said he sat on the interim committee for redistricting but never saw the maps until late last week, and “no one came forward with who was the author of the maps.”

Regarding a potential lawsuit, Goicoechea said Elko County has been split before in redistricting, such as in 1991, so a county split alone wouldn’t be grounds for legal action, but there is a possibility that an area in Eureka County north of Interstate 80 in Boulder Valley that has been moved to district 14 could have grounds.

The population there is 23, but it must include 10 registered voters or that would be an illegal block, he said.

In addition, Ellison told commissioners that if there are any divisions in Tuscarora that could affect individuals “we need to talk to them.”

He also said that the Republicans in the Nevada Legislature talked after the special session ended about pursuing a lawsuit over redistricting.

Goicoechea said another change was to move all the Native American reservations into district 14, that of Sen. Hansen, but he doubted anyone talked with residents of Owyhee at the Duck Valley reservation who are more connected to Elko than to Reno. And roughly half the Duck Valley reservation is in Idaho.

“They took a piece of Eureka County as well to get over to the Duck Valley reservation,” he said.

With the redistricting that is mainly based on population from the 2020 census, all the state assembly and senate district numbers remain the same but boundaries change, and district 12 is completely moved into Clark County. That is the district of Sen. Joe Hardy, R-Boulder City, who isn’t running again, Goicoechea said.

He said Nevada needs an impartial commission to do the redistricting or a set of masters, rather than such a partisan mapping. Masters ended up doing the map in 2011 under court order.

Nevada’s population increased by 404,000 in the past 10 years to 3.1 million, much of it in southern Nevada.

