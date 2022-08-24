School board candidates list campaign contributions

ELKO – Incumbents running for five seats on the Elko County School Board have raised more money overall than their challengers.

Voters will be deciding the winners on Nov. 8. The school board races were not on the primary election ballot because there are only two candidates in each race.

In District 1, incumbent Susan Neal listed $500 in contributions as of June 30, including $200 from Cheryl and Scott Porter. Challenger Misty Atkins listed $400 in contributions, including $200 from Elko Tactical.

Neal has spent $258 and Atkins has spent $265, according to the Nevada Secretary of State’s office.

In the District 2 race, incumbent Joshua Byers listed contributions of $1,115, including $1,080 from Ignite Life Chiropractic. Challenger Robert Leonhardt listed $150 in contributions, from Benjamin Gaumond.

Byers had spent $144 as of June 30, and Leonhardt spent $590.

District 3 incumbent Matt McCarty listed $3,630 in contributions, including $500 from Michael McCarty. Challenger Lincoln Litchfield listed zero contributions.

McCarty had spent $2,309 as of June 30.

For the District 6 board seat, incumbent Jeff Durham raised and spent $50. His challenger Brian Gale listed $100 in contributions and $21 in expenditures.

District 7 incumbent Brooke Ballard listed zero dollars in contributions or spending. Challenger Brent Kelly had $100 in contributions and no spending.

The District 5 seat will also be on the November ballot, but the only candidate is Adriana Lara. She listed no contributions or expenses.

State law sets the salary of board members in counties the size of Elko at $400 a month. Trustees are also compensated for travel expenses.