School board candidates questioned in final forum

ELKO – A school board candidate forum got off to a rocky start Tuesday when one of the incumbents called out challengers for their protests of Covid restrictions.

Five incumbents are facing five opponents in the race following a mass resignation in 2021. Trustee Matt McCarty forfeited traditional introductory remarks in order to list contrasts between the candidates:

“One group has members who seem to want to divide our county with regurgitated talking points. That group has used simplistic rhetoric that can be dangerous when carried out, and has people who either created chaos for the district or are endorsed by those who did.

“That group has people who seem to think that the members of the board have the power and the authority to violate state and federal law and to change the world to their way of thinking through willpower. That group seems insistent on repeating mistakes made in the recent past and unwilling to concede that there is a greater legal, constitutional authority.

“That group, either through their actions generated enough hostility or illegal acts that they completely lost the support of every high-ranking employee within the district, or they are endorsed by those who did …”

McCarty then characterized himself and other trustees:

“The other group has been present, in person, at board meetings over the past six months working to bring the county together. This group has participated in trainings to be better prepared to serve on the board and to act within legal bounds. This group has taken the time to try to understand how to do things properly to protect our students, our staff and the district as a whole.

“This group has people who stepped up to help our community in a time of chaos, has taken the time to research the issues face by the board, and asked pertinent and clarifying questions … This group has people who have shown that they are willing to work within the confines of the law, frustrating restricted as it is, for the good of our students,” he said.

The remainder of the forum proceeded in usual fashion, with both challengers and incumbents indicating a desire to move forward, but a few addressed the Covid issue in response to a later question from the public.

District 6 challenger Brian Gale said there is a difference between a law and a mandate. If the Legislature passed a Covid mandate he would follow it, but if some “would-be king sends down edicts for the rest to submit to – there comes a point at which you have to force the issue.”

“Executive mandates occurring after a year and a half of emergency – and we’re talking about an emergency that did not even affect one child – no child died of Covid. People get flus all the time,” he said.

District 6 Trustee Jeff Durham said in that situation he would “follow the law. But no matter what came up I would stick to it. I wouldn’t resign.”

District 2 challenger Robert Leonhardt was one of five trustees who resigned in the summer of 2021 following conflicts over Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate.

“So, when all these mandates came out we were drafting letters to the governor about mask-wearing, about making a choice,” Leonhardt said. “What I think we need to do instead of write a letter and hope for him to answer – because we never receive any answers – we need to push harder as a board and represent our people.”

“Do we make mistakes? Yes. Did I make mistakes? Yes. I’m not gonna sit here and say I didn’t when I was on the board. Did we learn from them? Absolutely. One thing I will say is I will work for you, the people.”

His opponent, District 2 Trustee Josh Byers, said “To sit back and say, as a board, we would go against what is legal opens the door to anarchy.”

District 1 challenger Misty Atkins said she would do her best to make sure shutdowns didn’t happen again, “that we did not go back to masks, and that parent choice has been returned to the parents.”

“We’ve seen so much retaliation anytime anybody does come and speak out,” she said. “I’m sure students, teachers and parents are worried about that. I’ve heard plenty reach out, and I’ve experienced retaliation myself within the school district for speaking out.”

District 7 challenger Brent Kelly said board members should “represent the interests of the children and the public. We are beholden to you; we’re not beholden to any teachers’ union or administrators’ union or the governor, for that matter.”

Four-day week

Aside from the Covid issue, candidates had much to agree on. However, some remained undecided about another hot topic: switching Elko and Spring Creek schools to a four-day week like smaller rural schools.

District 7 Trustee Brooke Ballard said the change would help with teacher morale and recruiting new teachers.

“I think it would be doable and it’s worth a shot,” with child care help coming from the Boys and Girls Club, she said.

District 3 challenger Lincoln Litchfield of Carlin said his school has a four-day week and it works well there.

“What about Friday? I didn’t see students going all over the streets causing mayhem, which I thought would happen,” he said. “I’m not going to tell you if I’d vote yes or no for it, but I do see the pros and cons for both sides.”

District 1 Trustee Susan Neal said she did not have an opinion but the bottom line should be how it affects student achievement.

“To just say yes I want it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s what’s best for kids,” she said. “And if we look at some of the test scores in a lot of our schools and then you compare it with White Pine and Eureka and even Lander County … that doesn’t really show that a four-day week is helping with those test scores.”

“I am in full support of a four-day school week unless teachers come up with a better solution,” said Atkins. She said bus drivers she has spoken with said it would not affect them.

“I would support the four-day school week,” said Leonhardt. He said teachers are “crying for help. They need help. They’re tired, they’re done.”

Byers said the original feedback he got was positive but lately he has been hearing more opposition to the plan.

“There’s not enough information in my opinion to make a yes or no decision,” he said. “Parents, please come out. Let us know what’s going on,” he said, pointing out that the district recently re-released its survey on the issue.

Durham, of West Wendover, said his school has a four-day week “and overwhelmingly everybody was in support of it there.” He said some people who lived in Elko have transferred to Carlin “just so they could be on that four-day school week.”

Durham favors the switch, saying it would aid in teacher recruitment and result in a cost savings of $1-2 million.

“I do believe it is a viable option,” said Kelly, and worth further study, particularly the impact on parents who would need to hire child care.

McCarty said he believes switching to a four-day week would be a solution and he would be fine with it. But he added his wife favors staying with the five-day week.

McCarty also suggested looking at year-round school, possibly with a three or four week break every three or four months.

Teacher recruitment

The topic of hiring new teachers and keeping them on staff was also addressed.

Neal said not overloading teachers with more and more responsibilities would help with retention.

“Also, the image of our district and what they perceive our district is, I think is important. They want to be in a place that they can be proud of,” she said.

“We need to show respect for our teachers,” said Litchfield. “We need to ask our teachers that are staying, ‘Why are you staying?’ and listen to them.”

Durham said the best way to recruit teachers is to offer them more money, but Nevada is the lowest funded state in the nation “at about $9,100 per student. We need to get that up to about $15,000 per student per year. That would be an increase of $850 million just to get to the national average.”

“The use of long-term substitutes has become commonplace and that’s something that I really don’t like to see.” Virtual teaching also is not ideal, he said.

“Our teachers deserve respect, and it starts at the house,” said McCarty. “Our parents need to make sure that our students respect our teachers. And we need to find a way to make teaching ‘cool,’ find new ways to recruit them.”

Other issues

Candidates were asked about issues such as mental health, special-needs students, and the gifted and talented.

Atkins said she did not believe that mental health services should be governed by the school, “or that students should be seeing anybody or talking to anybody in the school that should have access to private counseling.” The money received for such services should be distributed for treatment through outside sources to avoid retaliation, she said.

“Our national book is the Holy Bible,” said Gale. “Proverbs 29:18 says ‘where there is no vision the people perish.’ It’s the board’s responsibility to have that vision. You know what perishing looks like? Perishing in a school district looks like having 95% of your students graduate and only 40% are proficient in English. Only 20% are proficient in math.”

Gale also said all students should be required to learn at least one foreign language, at an early age.

“I think everyone of our kids should be required to learn Spanish,” he said, and Spanish-speaking students could help. He described “dual emersion” programs in which Spanish and English are taught at the same time.

The same concept would work with having gifted-and-talented students help tutor special-education students, he added.

Kelly said student suicide wasn’t an issue when he went through school.

“I think our culture has shifted a lot. Anyone who is a Christian has noticed a huge culture shift. We’ve strayed so far from the truth,” he said.

“Now we’re letting kids believe they can be transgender … and it’s proven that suicide rates are upwards of 41% higher in those communities.”

Litchfield said new approaches are needed to hold the interest of students.

“Students nowadays, they can’t concentrate on just one thing,” he said. “If you watch them play a video game they are doing multiple things at one time, so we need to allow them to have multiple avenues.”

Several of the candidates had short responses when asked what the duties of a school board member are.

Ballard had the most thorough explanation, including approving the budget and “monitoring the financial health of the district. The board has started a facilities master plan, and I think that will be very helpful in that,” she said.

Boards also are responsible for approving contracts. “We need to know what other districts offer and be competitive but responsible with taxpayer money,” Ballard said.

Board members must also determine goals as a team, approve policies beneficial to all students, and advocate for the community.