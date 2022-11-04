School board eyes lawsuit against candidate

ELKO – Elko County School Board members are scheduled to meet with their attorney Tuesday evening to discuss the possibility of filing a defamation lawsuit against school board candidate Brian D. Gale.

It’s the final item on their agenda when they meet at 5:30 p.m. on Election Day in Carlin.

Gale is one of many parents who objected to the school district imposing a mask mandate for the 2022 school year. The board had written to Gov. Steve Sisolak in June 2021 seeking more local control over COVID-19 restrictions.

Legal opinions written by attorney Rob Salyer answered two questions from the board. He concluded that the state could not pull education funding from the Elko district if the board decided students were not required to wear masks in school, but “Disregarding the state mask mandate could result in dire consequences for both the District and the Trustees who vote in favor of breaking the law.”

He wrote on June 1, 2021, that the consequences could including fines, penalties, liability, legal fees and employee grievances for the district; as well as personal liability, loss of defense, and no indemnification for school board members.

Yet, the board voted Aug. 10, 2021, to make masks optional for parents and students.

Two school board members resigned that week and three the following week. The interim superintendent also stepped down.

The two remaining board members voted the following week to reinstate the mask mandate.

A group of school administrators wrote a letter claiming that collusion had occurred between anti-mask parents and some board members. They requested intervention from the state Superintendent of Instruction and the Nevada Department of Education to “immediately intervene to protect the viability of our public schools in Elko County” and stated “we will not tolerate any future oral or written directives, demands, or threats overt or implied from any individual [school board] member.”

The letter was made public in early October 2022 by current Superintendent of Schools C.J. Anderson, as an attachment to a letter to the Elko Daily Free Press.

Letter from Elko Schools Superintendent CJ Anderson As we near Election Day, we have seen our ECSD School Board Meetings used as a forum to interrupt important business and deceptively detract from the very positive ways we are moving forward after a tumultuous two to three years.

Anderson complained of ongoing disruptions at school board meetings, and stated that he had submitted a complaint to the Nevada Attorney General while serving as the Director of School Improvement.

Anderson stated “when I, and every single other administrator in the district, recognized the lawlessness with which these certain board members conducted themselves and put everyone else at risk, I was happy to sign on to do the right thing; not because it was a desirable option to seek the state’s help, but because it was a desperate situation and we were left with few options.”

Elko school board amends plan to 'comply with law' “These directives under a state of emergency are considered law and if we want to take this beyond our school board, we need to have a nice long visit with our governor and move on from there.”

Gale sent a letter to the Elko Daily at the end of October, claiming the resignations of three board members was “coerced” and accusing Salyer of convincing them to resign “by threat of prolonged legal action against their businesses, jail time, and fines, … even before they had time to seek a legal second opinion.”

At the conclusion of regular business Tuesday, the board is scheduled to move into closed litigation session “to Receive Information from District Legal Counsel Regarding the Filing of a Defamation Lawsuit Against Brian D. Gale.”

Afterward, they are scheduled to possibly take any action deemed appropriate regarding the proposed lawsuit.