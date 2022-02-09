School board hires consulting firm for facilities plan

ELKO – MGT Consulting will be developing a master plan for Elko County School District facilities more than 20 years after the original plan went into effect to provide a fresh outside look at the district’s schools and their needs.

MGT proposed updating the plan by November for $231,045, and the Elko County School Board of Trustees voted on Feb. 8 to hire the company, with Trustee Jeff Durham of West Wendover casting the lone vote in opposition.

He said he didn’t see the need to spend the money for information that the district has or could obtain on its own.

“I am really having a hard time seeing the value,” and the money could instead go for “something we need, like a roof,” Durham said.

Trustee Dr. Joshua Byers said a third party would provide “another set of eyes,” and Trustee Susan Neal agreed on the need for outside help.

Director of Building and Operations Casey Kelly said “it would be nice to have a third set of eyes look at it,” and “it would be nice to see what they come up with.”

He also said earlier in the discussion -- after Trustee Ira Wines asked for “his take on this since you are our resident expert” -- that staff would have the resources to do the plan, but it would be on top of other tasks and probably take three years.

Kelly said in January that the consultant’s work would provide transparency to the public for future construction and improvement projects in case the school board decides to go back to voters for construction funding. He said again on Feb. 8 that transparency is another reason for the consultants.

The school district proposed a bond issue in 2021 because pay-as-you-go had failed in 2020, but voters defeated the bond issue in December.

The money for the consulting firm can come from pay-as-you-go funds, Kelly said. The district will have $18 million in pay-as-you-go funds to spend before the 75-cent tax expires on June 30 due to voter rejection of the tax renewal, but that includes expenses for ongoing projects.

Trustee Matt McCarty asked the consultants to be conservative with their trips for site visits and that they don’t take up too much time with employees but that all facilities still have a chance for face-to-face visits from the consultants.

“We are not strapped into doing exactly the way they plan to do it,” said the interim superintendent, Clayton Anderson. “They work for us once they are hired.”

Once the master plan is completed, a committee of volunteers will review the results, and Neal emphasized that “they don’t get paid.”

McCarty also said MGT should use conservative numbers because the student enrollment of roughly 10,000 has been “fairly flat for 10 years.”

In the letter accompanying MGT’s proposal, Robert Holloway, senior vice president of market development and chief strategy officer for the Tampa, Fla.-based company, wrote that “as a leading management consulting firm, we offer Elko County School District the stability of an organization and a team with extensive experience with facility planning projects and a track record for exceeding client expectations.”

He also wrote that MGT has a staff of educational planners that “understand first-hand the importance of a well-developed facility plan.”

The proposal states that MGT will “maintain consistent communication with ECSD to review and monitor the facility plan as it progresses,” and that the consulting team will develop a plan that meets the needs of students and identify costs.

“The final plan will allow ESCD to maximize the use of real estate while making smart decisions about future needs. Multiple strategies will be considered as facility options – this includes new construction, additions, consolidation, renovations, facility re-purposing, rearrangement, changing the delivery, location or number of programs, changing enrollment practices, and other creative solutions to ensure future success of ESCD,” the company wrote.

In addition, the facility plan will include graphic representations of all data to help communicate with the community, according to MGT.

