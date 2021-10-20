School board meeting cancelled in response to threats of violence

ELKO – Another school board meeting has been canceled, this time about three hours before it started due to threats toward board members.

The decision to cancel was “in response to recent threats of violence and concerns for public safety,” according to a statement from the Elko County School District sent shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The school district rescheduled the meeting for 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.

It has been eight days since the Oct. 12 meeting was adjourned by acting board president Teresa Dastrup when audience members refused to wear masks inside the Central Office board room.

The announcement comes at a difficult time for the school district as the cancellation delays the appointment of new board members to fill five vacancies, said Interim Superintendent Jeff Zander.

“The acts of disorderly conduct at previous board meetings and threats to our board are coinciding with an already difficult time faced by our community,” Zander said. “We are in need of filling vacant school board seats, yet the actions by individuals in our very own communities are making the process very difficult.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}