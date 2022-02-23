School board OKs 16 buyouts

ELKO – Elko County School District trustees have approved buyouts for 16 teachers and school administrators for a savings of $184,001 to the district, but the trustees did not grant buyouts to three others who requested them.

The buyouts follow a year when none won approval. The school board deadlocked on buyouts in March 2021, resulting in no one receiving a buyout.

Trustee Matt McCarty said on Feb. 22 he felt the buyouts should follow school policy and save the district money, and his motion was to give buyouts to the 16 employees who had 28 or more years of service. Three applicants didn’t qualify.

The buyouts will cost the district $787,190 but the savings will come from replacing the experienced teachers with newer teachers at beginning pay, and administrative changes with the retirements, such as rolling up a teacher to vice principal and a vice principal to principal and rolling a dean to principal and not replacing a dean, according to the buyout chart.

A beginning teacher with a bachelor’s degree starts at $42,016. The people receiving buyouts have salaries ranging from $66,239 to $94,902.

Interim Superintendent Clayton Anderson said the district is allowed to buy up to two years of Nevada Public Employee Retirement System credits for those who have a minimum of 20 years with the Elko County School District and a minimum of 28 years with PERS.

“It’s entirely up to you if we want to move forward with the purchase of credits,” he told trustees.

Trustee Jeff Durham of West Wendover questioned whether the district should buy out teachers when “we have talked about a shortage.”

Anderson said that last year there were in the range of 100 openings and 65 of them were filled, so “it is difficult, but we’ve already begun at recruiting fairs and posting online,” and working to remove roadblocks for teacher licenses.

Trustee Ira Wines said he was concerned about losing experienced teachers and what is best for students, so “I don’t see this as a benefit to the kids,” but board member Susan Neal said she appreciated the opportunity for a job when she was a new hire.

Trustee Dr. Joshua Byers said he agreed with McCarty “but I appreciate what Ira said. Experience is hard to replace, but I believe it will be good for the district as a whole” to approve the buyouts.

Durham said he also agreed with Ira that it is hard to replace experienced people, but the $184,000 savings was “a very real consideration.”

Teacher Karen Hoem, who is on the buyout list, told trustees that there are only 14 teachers on the buyout list, and “you can hire two teachers for the cost of one.” She said she understood the district’s goal of saving money. “Every penny is important.”

She suggested that rather than a buyout the board call it “a longevity bonus.”

Hoem said she checked with a few teachers who wanted buyouts and their reasons for leaving varied from helping elderly parents to losing interest in learning new things to wanting to spend time with a spouse who had cancer.

Board Chairwoman Teresa Dastrup said she has always appreciated the teachers and administrators who work in the school district, and she agreed with Hoem that the buyouts should be considered longevity bonuses.

She said, however, that she was in favor of the entire buyout list, not limiting it to 16, but her motion following the vote in favor of 16 buyouts to include the final three died for the lack of a second. She and Wines voted against the motion for 16 only.

According to the list, the years of service the 16 have with the Elko County School District ranges from 22 to 29, but they all have 28 or 29 years in PERS, except one who has 27 years in PERS and 27 years in the school district but made the cutoff for qualifying.

Anderson said the person with 27 years would be paying for the third year out of pocket.

The buyouts for PERS service credits are to bring each of them to 30 years of PERS service, so they qualify for their full retirement benefits.

