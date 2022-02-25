School board OKs minor change in redistricting map

ELKO – Elko County School District trustees approved one tweak to the redistricting map for school districts, and it won’t affect school board seats up for election this year, according to Interim Superintendent Clayton Anderson, who may be up for consideration as the official superintendent.

“We changed one precinct – Nine -- from District 2 to District 1, and that was the only change made. We were trying to even out the voters and got it within a couple of votes,” Anderson said on Feb. 23.

He told the school board the prior day that the districts are as close to 8,000 people as possible, although Districts 6 and 7 are less. District 7 is much lower at 4,970 people, and District 6 has 7,430 people. District 1 has 8,161; District 2, 7,827; District 3, 8,700; District 4, 8,307 people; and District 5, 8,188 people.

Anderson said the districts are “supposed to make sense geographically,” and District 7 is everything north of Interstate 80 except a little of the City of Elko and all of Wells.

“To make an even split, we would have to split apart city districts,” he told the board, also explaining that District 6 covers Wells and West Wendover and nearly everything south of Interstate 80 to Spring Creek.

Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman told trustees that the redistricting is required every 10 years based on the U.S. Census, so districts are of near to equal populations for the “one person, one vote” approach.

The reapportionment resolution the school board approved Feb. 22 for the seven trustee districts also says that each trustee will represent an election district “for residential purposes only. All seven trustees must serve in office on an at-large basis representing all voters in the district.”

Elko County School District Board of Trustees President Teresa Dastrup will be the only trustee not up for election this year, with two more years to serve, while the other trustees will face re-election should they choose to run.

The seats representing Districts 1, 6 and 7 will be up for four-year terms, while Districts 2 and 3 will be up for two-year, unexpired terms, Anderson said in a phone interview. The now-vacant district 5 seat also will be a two-year term.

“I think at this point” the seat for district 5 will remain vacant until the election, he said. Two candidates applied last fall, chiropractor Dr. Todd Wendell and social worker Anthony Hemmert, but there was no agreement on an appointment.

Filing for local elections opens March 7 at the Elko County Clerk’s Office and continues through March 18.

Trustee Susan Neal represents District 1, Dr. Josh Byers, District 2; Matt McCarty, District 3; and Jeff Durham, District 6. They were appointed in late October by Dastrup, District 4; and Trustee Ira Wines, District 7, the only two board members who remained after resignations last fall.

Anderson also is new on the job, and he said the interim arrangement when he started in late December called for evaluations for his potential appointment to the position full time. The board went through their evaluations on Feb. 22. Out of a high of 5, he scored 4.03.

He said the school board may discuss the superintendent question at its next meeting, and that “yes, I am interested. I have enjoyed the job, but there are a lot of challenges.”

If Anderson isn’t chosen, he said a search for a new superintendent for the next school year needs to start by March.

