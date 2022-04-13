School board OKs superintendent’s $175,000 contract

ELKO – Elko County School District Superintendent Clayton Anderson now has a two-year contract with the school board that provides an annual salary of $175,000, after serving as the interim superintendent since December.

The action to approve the contract followed negotiations with three trustees. The school board president, Teresa Dastrup, and trustees Susan Neal and Ira Hansen worked on the contract with Anderson that expires June 30, 2024. The contract replaces the interim contract he had signed on Dec. 21, 2021.

“We looked at superintendent salaries nationwide, as well as the state of Nevada,” Dastrup said on April 12. “Elko County has a very large district in a lot of respects, both geographically and student wise. We are not like Clark County or Washoe County, but we are still a very large district in a lot of ways.”

She said some districts across the country have 500 students, while others have many more students, so it was difficult to compare. The Elko County School District’s enrollment as of April 11 is 9,938 students, according to figures provided to the board.

The team also looked at a variety of data to come up with Anderson’s contract, Dastrup said.

Anderson will be entitled under the new contract to a $10,000 bonus upon receipt of a satisfactory evaluation. He won’t have an evaluation again this year, however, according to the contract.

Trustees evaluated Anderson as interim superintendent earlier this year before he was offered the permanent job. The first board action to offer him the post received criticism due to the wording of the agenda, so the trustees held a special meeting in March with a more complete agenda description to consider Anderson as superintendent.

The contract also states that upon a satisfactory evaluation the annual salary will increase by 3%.

Anderson will also receive 2.0833 days of vacation for each month of service, as well as sick leave and insurance benefits, the contract states, as well as transportation.

The new contract outlines the superintendent’s authority to carry out decisions in the best interests of the district, operate the district on behalf of the board, employ or dismiss employees, enter contracts, file and defend lawsuits, develop and monitor the district’s improvement plan and administer the instruction and business affairs of the district.

In turn, the board must evaluate his performance each year, and an unsatisfactory review could lead to discharge or a request for resignation for cause prior to the contract expiring, after a second evaluation roughly 90 days after the first one is also unsatisfactory.

In addition, the contract states that the board has the option with a minimum of 90 days written notice, to unilaterally terminate the contract but would be required to pay severance up to the date of the end of the contract.

The superintendent would be subject to pay the school district back should he fail to provide timely notice of resignation, such as 10% of his annual salary if less than 15 days of notice, or 6.5% of his salary if within 15 to 29 days of notice, 3.5% for 30 to 59 days of notice, and 1.5% for 60 to 89 days of notice.

In a letter to the board as public comment, Lee Hoffman questioned language in two paragraphs of Anderson’s contract concerning requirements for a personnel session over a board’s action and board restrictions.

Paragraph nine states that all board members must “promptly refer” to the superintendent all criticisms, complaints, questions and suggestions from trustees, students, staff, parents or the public, and the superintendent must investigate.

The 10th paragraph says if the superintendent “in good faith” believes that a board member has violated provisions of the contract, the superintendent must provide written notice to the board and if it happens a second time, he must put it on the board agenda for a personnel session.

Trustee Matt McCarty said he had no problem with paragraphs 9 and 10 because it is the superintendent’s job to protect the school district, and “if the board is doing something wrongful or illegal, it needs to be brought to the board’s attention.”

Dastrup said that the board “hires the superintendent to do the business of the district and he needs to know what is going on.” She said the board isn’t limited but the “superintendent needs to be in the loop. Our job is oversight and policy, not day-to-day” business.

The contract wording mirrors wording in prior contracts for superintendents.

Anderson said the negotiating team looked at contracts going back to 2010, and “we didn’t feel the need to look back more than 12 years. That felt like enough.”

Trustee Jeff Durham said he felt nothing in the contract stands out from anything written in the past, and he made the motion to approve the contract.

McCarty said, however, that he felt in paragraphs 14 and 16 there was disparity between what happens if the superintendent has unsatisfactory performance or the superintendent decides to resign, and he wondered if that might be looked at in future contracts “for more buy-in for both parties.”

Trustee Dr. Joshua Byers told Anderson “I feel for you, buddy” as he had to listen to the board talk about superintendent pay and contract details.

“The big thing is, we do live in weird times, unsettling times, and there are risks. We are taking a risk with Anderson, and he’s taking a risk in the current climate,” Byers said, adding that he agreed the contract gave Anderson the “tools to succeed with the job.”

Anderson took over as interim superintendent to replace another interim superintendent, Jeff Zander, a retired superintendent who came back temporarily when former Superintendent Michele Robinson resigned last year.

