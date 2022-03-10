School board ready to keep Anderson as superintendent

ELKO – Clayton “CJ” Anderson is in line to be chosen as the long-term superintendent for the Elko County School District, but the determination is now slated for discussion at a special meeting March 15 because of issues with the March 8 agenda.

The school board voted Tuesday to begin the hiring process to change his status from interim superintendent and negotiate a contract, but some trustees said they hadn’t expected the hiring proposal based on the vagueness of the agenda item, which stated “any action deemed appropriate to the evaluation of Interim Superintendent Anderson.”

The board president, Teresa Dastrup, said the agenda item was written just the way it has been in the past for decisions on naming a superintendent but “we don’t want any concerns like issues with the open meeting law, and we want the public to have a chance to see it (the agenda) in more detail and give feedback.”

“We will do a special meeting so no one can misinterpret the intent of the agenda item,” Anderson said on March 9, after he and the board received advice from legal counsel that it would be in the “best interest of the board to do it again.”

He said “no one was trying to do anything sneaky. We want to be sure we are doing things on the up and up, so there is no violation of the open meeting law.”

Dastrup said legal counsel will help decide whether the motion that passed on March 8 needs to be rescinded.

Trustee Ira Wines said in making the motion that “we’ve put a lot of pressure on CJ, and he’s done a good job. It’s a lot of work to find a superintendent, but I think we have found one who will do good things in this district.”

Trustee Jeff Durham said he didn’t “see how we can do any better. I’m really happy with what he’s doing.”

Trustee Dr. Joshua Byers said he couldn’t “speak highly enough about CJ.”

Anderson took over as interim superintendent on Dec. 14 to replace another interim superintendent, Jeff Zander, a retired superintendent who came back when former Superintendent Michele Robinson resigned last year.

The board evaluated Anderson, and each board member presented their scores on Feb. 22. His overall score was 4.03 out of 5, and he said the following day that the school board might talked about the superintendent position on March 8, and he was interested in the job.

He also said then that if he wasn’t chosen, a search for a permanent superintendent needed to start in March.

Trustee Matt McCarty said Tuesday’s motion was a surprise, but Anderson had “performed admirably.”

McCarty said he supported hiring Anderson but would “vote no because of the timing.” Trustee Susan Neal said Anderson was doing “a great job” but she also voted against the motion.

Wines amended his motion at the end of the discussion to say “start the hiring process” rather than the original motion to hire Anderson as permanent superintendent.

Dastrup told the board that the contract with Anderson still needs to be negotiated, and the contract will come back to the board for final action and be attached to the board agenda. The negotiating committee will consist of Dastrup, Wines and Neal.

Anderson said on March 9 that the hiring process is lengthy for anyone the district hires.

He was director of school improvement for six months before becoming the interim superintendent, and earlier was the principal at the Wells Combined School, beginning in 2019 when he came to Elko County from Texas.

“I am happy to continue to serve the district in any way I can and work with our school board, who has the best interest of students at heart,” Anderson said by phone. “I do appreciate the vote of confidence I got from the school staff and community members, and I am excited to work with them, as well.”

The special meeting to discuss and possibly appoint Anderson as permanent superintendent of schools is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. March 15.

