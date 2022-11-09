School board still considering action on defamation lawsuit

CARLIN – After a closed session on election night, Elko County school trustees are still considering whether to pursue a defamation lawsuit against Brian Gale, who was a candidate for school board but lost in the Nov. 8 balloting.

“The board received the requested information and continues to weigh its options. The only action taken was a move into an open session to adjourn the meeting,” the Elko County School District said in a statement issued Nov. 9.

Trustees voted unanimously during open session to hold the closed meeting, but they weren’t in agreement on the timing of the proposal.

Trustee Jeff Durham of West Wendover, who was on the ballot with Gale and won, voted against approving the board agenda at the beginning of the public session in Carlin because he had issues with the potential lawsuit not only because he didn’t know about it in advance, but he felt more time was needed for consideration.

“Today isn’t the day,” he said, because it was Election Day, and he felt there should be a “cooling off period” before action. However, he said that he has “received more clarity on the item, and I don’t disagree that it should be there.”

Durham later said in board comments that when he saw Gale’s letter and the news about the lawsuit, “it hit me pretty hard,” explaining that the trustees are careful not to talk in advance about agenda items or violate open meeting laws.

“I’ve got to tell you it’s been a hard year regarding all this,” he said. Regarding the current board members, he said “everyone has their heart in the right place.”

Trustee Matt McCarty, who also won the election, said he felt the timing of consideration of the defamation suit was “about perfect” since the election was over by the time the board would be considering it in the closed session, but he also agreed with a public comment letter from Lee Hoffman.

Hoffman, who is chairman of the Elko County Republican Party and attends board meetings as a concerned citizen, encouraged the school board to “think long and hard” about filing a lawsuit that would cause “possible damage to our school district by continuing to fan the flames.”

Gale said in comments to the board that his accusations are mainly against the district’s attorney, Rob Salyer, and he didn’t say anything against current trustees. He argued that he didn’t believe a lawsuit would have merit.

“I ask you not to waste taxpayer money,” he wrote.

He also said that “I do hereby rescind and unreservedly apologize for any and all statements I might have made that have been misconstrued as false or might be interpreted to defame or disparage in any way the persons of Teresa Dastrup, Ira Wines, Susan Neal, Josh Byers, Matt McCarty or Jeff Durham.”

Gale said that to his knowledge he had never made any such statement, but “if one exists, I do hereby withdraw it.”

Trustee Dr. Joshua Byer, also elected on Nov. 8, said he wanted to see “the past be in the past and let it go,” regarding controversies over the board’s past and present -- but that hasn’t happened.

ECSD released a statement on Nov. 7 that reported Superintendent Clayton Anderson and school board President Dastrup chose to place the potential lawsuit on the agenda in response to a letter to the editor of the Elko Daily Free Press that Gale wrote on the “story behind school board resignations.”

The district wrote that Gale “made several false and defamatory statements” about Anderson and the school board, accusing the superintendent of violating confidentiality and sabotaging the board for personal gain,” and accusing the board of abuse of power at taxpayer expense.

According to the statement, Anderson and trustees have suffered personal and professional damage as a result of Gale’s “false statements,” and those who make “baseless, dangerous accusations” toward school employees and elected officials should be held accountable.

In Gale’s letter to the editor, he said that the “much of the recent upheaval in our local government, the coerced resignations of three duly-elected school board members, was done entirely out of the public view, behind closed doors.”

Much of the controversy harks back to a large group of parents objecting to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Salyer’s legal opinion at that time stated that disregarding the state mandate could result in “dire consequences” for the school district and school trustees who vote against requiring masks.

Trustees voted anyway to make masks optional, and two school board members resigned that week and three the following week. The only two trustees remaining then reinstated the mask mandate.

A group of school administrators had written a letter alleging collusion between some trustees and anti-mask parents and asking the Nevada Department of Education and state education superintendent to intervene.

New trustees were then appointed, including McCarty, Byers, Durham and Susan Neal, while Dastrup and Ira Wines remained on the board.

Neal’s election was tight against Misty Atkins, who has actively criticized the school board and co-founded Parents of Elko County. Neal was ahead by 128 votes, but mail-in ballots sent on election day were yet to be counted.

Wines didn’t file for re-election, so he will be replaced by Brooke Ballard. Adriana Lara ran unopposed for the fifth district board seat, which wasn’t filled during the appointments last year. Dastrup wasn’t up for election.