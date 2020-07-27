You are the owner of this article.
School board to discuss instruction plans, one-week school delay
ELKO – Reopening plans and a possible one-week delay for the first day of school are two items up for discussion by the school board on Tuesday.

Trustees will review and possibly approve three reopening plans — in-person, virtual and hybrid — any one of which can go into effect in the upcoming school year as required by state or federal guidelines enacted to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Additionally, the board will discuss and possibly approve a change to the fall calendar that could push back the first day of school by one week from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31.

Tuesday’s meeting also marks Dr. Michele Robinson’s first time in session with the board. She started as superintendent of schools on July 1.

The meeting will be live-streamed on YouTube from the board’s conference room in Central Office at 850 Elm St. The public may submit comments before and during the meeting via electronic comment form on the school districts’ website.

For more information, call 775-738-5196.

