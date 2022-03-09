School district takes local control on COVID-19

ELKO – Elko County School District has taken over from the state for the management of COVID-19, and the mask mandate has been lifted from the five schools that were still under the requirement due to outbreaks at their facilities.

Interim Superintendent of Schools Clayton Anderson said the district is under local control after receiving Nevada Department of Health and Social Services approval of its COVID-19 mitigation plan, which allows the district to determine outbreaks and take action.

“It is now under the oversight of the Elko County School District and not a state entity hundreds of miles away,” he told the school board on March 8.

Board President Teresa Dastrup said it was “good to hear” that the district is now under local control. “It’s been a long road.”

The new policy changes how an outbreak is determined and eliminates contact tracing unless there is an outbreak.

“Now, if 8% of a campus has positive cases all at the same time,” that would be considered an outbreak,” said Anderson.

“I think it’s a very reasonable number,” he said, explaining that previously an outbreak would be called if a core group or pod of students tested positive. Now, for example, with roughly 1,200 students at Elko High School, 100 COVID-positive students would become an outbreak.

The new policy also reverts to allowing school nurses to determine when a child should be sent home, rather than sending them home automatically if they had any symptoms considered to be potentially COVID-19, Anderson said.

“A symptom doesn’t necessarily lead to being sent home,” he said.

Isolation would still be required for students testing positive, but parents would be given control over how they handle the situation, such as testing family members and notifying friends and family in contact with the student.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Directive 52 announced in February not only lifted masks requirements in schools, unless they had an outbreak, but allowed school districts to adopt their own mitigation plans. However, they had to develop a policy on when face coverings would be required and provide a regular COVID-19 testing program for students, staff and volunteers.

Districts were required to develop a method for determining school-wide outbreaks, as well. The 8% requirement is the district’s plan.

“The plan details how we will locally control any future possible happenings when it comes to COVID,” Anderson said.

According to the summary of the district’s new policy now available on its website, “certain mitigation efforts will now only be activated upon designation of outbreak status of the school, or if an outbreak of COVID-19 is identified by a local health authority.

“ESCD will also continue to work with its local health authority and monitor transmission rates in the county and increase mitigation efforts if transmission level reaches high,” the summary states, reporting that contact tracing and face covering protocols are only required as individual schools meet outbreak status.

Isolation and quarantine protocols continue to be required when a school becomes aware of a positive case, the summary says. Isolation is only required if a student or staff tests positive.

The new plan states that the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services will be notified of any outbreak declarations and closures by ECSD, and the district will monitor case counts of the rolling 14-day window to sure that the positive case count falls before 8% for at least 14 days and will then end an outbreak.

The new policy also lists who doesn’t need to quarantine, including: those age 18 and older who have had all their recommended vaccine doses, including boosters; students 12-17 who have completed their primary vaccine series but not boosters; children ages 5-11 who have had the primary series of vaccines; anyone with confirmed COVID1- within the last 90 days; and students or staff who are participating in a school-sponsored Test to Stay Program.

The schools that were under the mask mandate after Sisolak’s decision to lift the mandate unless an outbreak were Elko High School, Spring Creek High School, Adobe Middle School, West Wendover High School and Wells Combined School.

The Nevada Department of Health and Social Services determined when the mask mandate could end at those schools.

Anderson said there were misconceptions that an outbreak would be declared over at the end of 28 days, but an outbreak ends when a cluster or spike of cases has ended, which can be more than 28 days. Elko High School’s outbreak lasted about 40 days, he said.

Anderson also told the school board that Optimum Medicine will be making the rounds of the schools offering COVID-19 testing, but no one is required to take the test.

