School eyes budget balance

ELKO – Elko County School District’s tentative general fund budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year that begins July 1 has a projected ending fund balance of $10.75 million, which is roughly 10.11% of budgeted expenditures and well below the 16.6% limit, after which the state takes back money.

The tentative budget was presented to school trustees on April 12 but they decided not to take any action until the final presentation in May. They did vote, however, to declare a wide range of school positions as “critical need” to give retired employees who substituted extra hours during the pandemic a financial break.

The Nevada Department of Education considers any ending balance of more than 16.6% as extra, and “it could be swept,” said Julie Davis, chief financial officer for the school district. The department uses the term sweep to mean returning district money to the state. That sweeping policy means the school district must be “careful saving up for future projects out of the general fund,” she said in a call. Teresa Dastrup, the school board’s president, said on April 12 that people have asked her “why don’t you put money aside for a rainy day, but we have a cap that can go to about 16% or the state says this is ours.”

Elko County School District has been receiving a 75-cent, pay-as-you-go tax for school construction projects, but voters didn’t renew that tax in 2020, and payments end June 30. Voters also rejected a bond proposal last year that would have been used for school construction.

The ending fund balance for this year that will carry-over into the new fiscal year is estimated at $21.18 million, or 22.2% of expenditures for this fiscal year.

Although the 22.2% is above the 16.6% threshold, Davis said “it’s my understanding, at the moment, that the max is calculated based on the budgeted ending fund balance, not actual. Budgeted ending fund balance as a percentage of budgeted expenditures is less than 16.66%, so we should be good.”

She also said that there are discussions among school districts and the state on how to calculate the percentage for the sweep and maximum ending fund balance.

The general fund revenue is estimated at $117.43 million with the opening fund balance of $21.18 million. A total of $83.37 million is coming from the Nevada Department of Education and $2.87 million from tax resources other than property taxes.

Expenditures for the general fund in the new fiscal year are estimated at $106 million, compared with the estimated $95.43 million for the current fiscal year, figures show.

Including all the funds that range from building and sites to state at-risk, gifted and talented and English learner revenue, grants and more, including self-insurance, workers compensation and unemployment compensation, the net of all funds is $181.1 million.

The capital projects fund is expected to have $14.78 million from the pay-as-you-go tax that ends June 30 of this year, but upcoming budgets won’t have that category.

This proposed budget is very different from past budgets because the state implemented a new Pupil-Centered Funding Plan, Dastrup said.

“It’s still a work in progress from the state’s point of view. They don’t know whether what they just did is going to work, right?” asked Trustee Susan Neal.

The state provides money to the school district under its new Pupil-Centered Funding Plan that replaces the longtime plan for dividing money among all the districts based mainly on enrollment numbers, but the state is still gathering input and making changes, Davis said.

The Pupil-Centered Funding Plan sweeps more than 80 revenue streams into one giant education funding pot and establishes “weights” that will direct money to students based on their needs, according to an explanation published by the Nevada Independent during the 2021 legislative session.

The new fiscal year budget also estimates that the district will have 1,072 full-time equivalency employees, with 582 of them classroom teachers. The district is expected to end this fiscal year with 1,071.9 employees and 552 teachers. The fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, showed 598.36 teachers and 1,041.78 total employees.

Davis said the school board, school staff, parents and the general public can look over the budget on the school’s website and provide comments before the final budget is finished.

“These are very tentative numbers,” Davis said.

The Elko County School District website has a Financial Transparency Center box to click on.

Critical needs

The declaration of critical need was for retired employees who are part of the Public Employees Retirement System.

“We don’t want those people to suffer financially because they were doing us a favor working for us,” said Keith Walz, director of secondary education for the school district. He told the school board that those who worked more than the allowed hours would otherwise have to pay PERS back.

The critical needs list includes substitute teachers and substitute workers in a range of positions from nurses and health aides, secretaries, maintenance workers and bus drivers to food service people.

The designation would go from Aug. 1, 2020, through July 31, 2022, and applies to retired employees who are drawing from state retirement funds but have been working more hours than PERS allows. There will be no cost to the district.

The critical needs application form states that between Aug. 1, 2020, and April 12 of this year there were roughly 5,370 unfilled employee absences because of the pandemic, and there was a shortage of substitute teachers.

“The district has had listings posted for many positions, including substitutes. The positions filled have not kept up with the vacancies made due to COVID-19,” the application that PERS provided states.

Walz said the substitute situation has “turned much, much closer back to normal over the past couple of months. We still have some bad days but nothing like it was a year ago or even four months ago.”

