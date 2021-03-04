Senator renews effort to protect Ruby Mountains

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has reintroduced her bill seeking to protect the Ruby Mountains from oil and gas leasing, and this time she has added the Ruby Marshes as well.

The action comes just two weeks after Cortez Masto, D-Nev., was appointed chair of the Senate’s Public Lands, Forests, and Mining Subcommittee.

“Nevadans depend on the public lands in our beautiful state for grazing, mining, recreation, and our outdoor and travel economy. This legislation would protect these landscapes from oil and gas companies’ speculative oil and gas leasing, including a full ban on any oil and gas leasing in the Ruby Mountains,” she said.

The Ruby Mountains Protection Act, which is cosponsored by Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., would withdraw approximately 450,000 acres of land in the Ruby Mountain Ranger District of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

It would also expand protection to the 40,000-acre Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge, which is managed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

The bill would prevent these areas from being used for oil and gas leasing, but would not affect existing recreational uses such as hunting, hiking and fishing.

