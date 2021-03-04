Senator renews effort to protect Ruby Mountains

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has reintroduced her bill seeking to protect the Ruby Mountains from oil and gas leasing, and this time she has added the Ruby Marshes as well.
The action comes just two weeks after Cortez Masto, D-Nev., was appointed chair of the Senate’s Public Lands, Forests, and Mining Subcommittee.
“Nevadans depend on the public lands in our beautiful state for grazing, mining, recreation, and our outdoor and travel economy. This legislation would protect these landscapes from oil and gas companies’ speculative oil and gas leasing, including a full ban on any oil and gas leasing in the Ruby Mountains,” she said.
The Ruby Mountains Protection Act, which is cosponsored by Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., would withdraw approximately 450,000 acres of land in the Ruby Mountain Ranger District of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
It would also expand protection to the 40,000-acre Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge, which is managed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
The bill would prevent these areas from being used for oil and gas leasing, but would not affect existing recreational uses such as hunting, hiking and fishing.
“There is no reason why oil and gas companies should dictate how our public lands are managed, especially when those lands have no potential for oil and gas development,” said Russell Kuhlman, executive director of the Nevada Wildlife Federation. He said the legislation is “a long overdue fix that would put an end to the harmful practice of speculative leasing and modernize our leasing system so that it works once again for the communities and wildlife who depend on our nation’s lands.”
Cortez Masto initially introduced the bill two years ago in response to an expression of interest in oil or gas leasing on about 54,000 acres in the Ruby Mountains. The request prompted a U.S. Forest Service environmental assessment that drew thousands of public comments in opposition.
The Sportsmen for the Rubies coalition said it “hopes to raise awareness, both around the state and in Washington, D.C., of the potential threats posed by speculative leasing and energy development in the area.”
“Hunters and anglers thank Senator Cortez Masto for her continued leadership to protect the outstanding recreational opportunities found in the Ruby Mountains,” said Carl Erquiaga, Nevada field representative with the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership. “These public lands are critical to one of Nevada’s most important big-game migration corridors, utilized by the state’s largest mule deer herd, and home to many other iconic fish and wildlife species, including the Lahontan cutthroat trout.”
“We are glad to see the Rubies once again on a path that will secure this landscape for future generations of Nevadans and all Americans,” said Pam Harrington, Nevada field coordinator with Trout Unlimited. “The fishing opportunities that abound around the Rubies and the Ruby Marshes are unrivaled. Senator Cortez Masto deserves the appreciation of sportsmen and sportswomen for her work on this issue and we hope for swift passage in the Senate as the bill moves forward toward becoming law.”