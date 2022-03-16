Sergeant, former deputy file for sheriff

ELKO – Two candidates vying for Elko County Sheriff are seeking changes in leadership of the department.

Former deputy John Gaylor and current Sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Silva this week discussed their reasons for filing to run against Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza.

They each cited problems with training staff and other issues within the department, promising to reorganize the Office for better efficiency and retention of deputies.

John Gaylor

Gaylor attended Spring Creek schools, went to college in Utah and returned to work as a deputy in the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for seven years.

He served in outlying areas before patrolling in the Elko and Spring Creek area. “Then I spent the last few years as a plainclothes narcotics detective working for the Elko Combined Narcotics Unit,” he said.

Today he works as a site safety superintendent for a local construction company, but he said he decided to run for sheriff “because I feel like Elko County deserves better.”

Gaylor cited issues within the office over the last four years including inmate deaths, high turnover, low morale and financial decisions as his reasons for running.

“If you look at the track record of in-custody deaths, the amount of turnover the office has had, the lack of morale, and some of the poor choices in spending, I think there’s a lot to be done and there can be a lot better leadership,” Gaylor said.

Seven inmates died while incarcerated in the past four years at the Elko County Jail, according to Gaylor.

“It’s a big deal. That’s a lot more than a lot larger counties,” he said. “There’s things I think they could have done to prevent those.”

Gaylor said he understood running for office would draw public criticism, “but also your law enforcement shouldn’t be above criticism either.”

“I feel like there’s a lack of transparency that goes on at the Sheriff’s office, not only with spending, but officer turnover, treatment of personnel and staff that the public doesn’t know about,” he added.

Gaylor said more should be done to lower recidivism rates, particularly among substance abuse offenders. Pointing to his work with the Narcotics Unit, “the number one prevention for people who use substances is education. What it does to you, what the addiction means and how you can combat it.”

With Assembly Bill 424 on the horizon that requires a bail hearing within 48 hours, Gaylor said if elected, he believed “more could be done on the law enforcement side” to improve training and education in duties such as evidence collection and report writing.

“I think we may have a bit of a gap there where deputies and peace officers need a little bit better training on articulation to better specify certain types of crimes or the actual incident that occurred,” he explained.

Concerning plea agreements, a lack of convictions, or if cases are dismissed, “it typically comes back to training and education. I think your job as a sheriff is to make sure your people are being properly trained and they are getting the maximum opportunity to better themselves and to better the Sheriff’s office as a whole.”

“I think the more educated your workforce is and the more enabled they are to do their job, the better prosecution rates we would have overall,” Gaylor said.

If elected, he said “the first step is meeting with your people and meeting the needs and demands of your deputies.”

“I understand as a sheriff you’re extremely busy and a lot goes on, but nothing should be of more value to you than citizens of Elko County and the employees that work for you,” Gaylor added.

“I love this community, and I firmly believe we deserve better out of law enforcement, specifically at the Sheriff’s office,” he said.

Sgt. Mike Silva

“It’s time to run,” said Silva regarding his decision. “There’s issues that need to be addressed within the department and the community.”

“I feel like I can lead the deputies in a direction and bring them together so the community will have better service from the Sheriff’s office,” Silva said. “It’s not about me, it’s about everybody who works for the Department and the County.”

Silva, who entered the military at 19, served for two decades in the Armed Forces, first serving in the active Army stationed in Germany before he was deployed to Desert Storm.

He joined the Nevada Army National Guard before 9/11 working as airport security before heading to Iraq on a transportation company moving cargo, vehicles and equipment “up and down the roads of Iraq.” Later he served in Afghanistan

Silva said he applies his military training and experience as a convoy commander, which relies heavily on communication and planning, into his law enforcement career. “If you don’t know what part you play in the plan, you’re going to go in whatever direction you feel is right.”

Nineteen years ago, Silva began working at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office in the jail division, starting as a reserve deputy.

He said he was also motivated to run for office to serve as a mentor for current employees who will be “very, very good assets” in the future.

“I want to pass on my leadership abilities and mentorship to the new generation of deputies, and know I left the County in a better light,” he explained.

Silva, like Gaylor, also pointed to training for deputies. “To better the deputies is to give them the best training they can get in the direction they want to go. So I’ll have a more diversified department” with deputy experts in search and rescue, diving, traffic stops, commercial vehicles and trafficking.

Improving the jail’s work environment is another goal for Silva, if elected.

“It’s a very dark, negative part of the Sheriff’s office,” he said. “Trying to make sure they’re safe and secure and that we are safe and secure.”

Running for sheriff is also about “building a well-rounded department rather than separate divisions,” Silva added.

“I feel like everybody is doing a lot of work. They’re doing over and above, and things are getting missed, things are getting left behind. Priorities are moving around constantly. The laws are changing, and the county is growing. Everything is changing constantly, so we have to keep up with that,” he explained.

“They need to be empowered and trusted and respected and listened to,” Silva said. “I feel like I’m the person who gets it.”

Regarding AB 424, Silva said it was “a legal issue” and the Sheriff’s office would not have much say over the new law. He said the jail is 50-60% full and “steadily creeping back up” from the reduced numbers due to Covid-19 over the past couple of years.

“The only thing law enforcement can do is keep working and catching the criminals when they commit a crime,” Silva said. “I know it’s a revolving door, and patrols talk to the same people, they go to the same houses and deal with a lot of people.”

“It is demoralizing for the patrol guys to go out and arrest somebody, bring them to jail and then they get out in a matter of hours and have to re-arrest them again for whatever reason,” Silva added.

Silva said he wanted voters “to know they can trust me. I respect the community greatly, the deputies and even the inmates, I respect them. The administration, the County, I respect those who are doing their job.”

