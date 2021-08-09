Seven seeking Elko council seat

ELKO – Seven candidates have applied for the vacancy on the Elko City Council created with the recent death of Councilman Bill Hance, and the council will be considering the seven on Tuesday.
Hance died on July 14, and the council has 30 days from July 14 to fill the vacancy.
Those applying include Jeff Dalling, Tammie Cracraft Dickenson, Gratton Miller, Dennis Petersen, Giovanni Puccinelli, Randy Ridgway, and Rowena Smith.
Dalling is chairman of the Elko Planning Commission, and he has served on the commission six years. He also has been on the Redevelopment Advisory Council seven years and was the Elko Downtown Business Association’s community member on the Elko Centennial Committee that helped create the Elko Centennial Tower.
“I would like to think that I’m a very involved member of my community, especially Elko’s historic downtown. I also own property and businesses in the downtown corridor because I believe in Elko,” Dalling wrote in his letter of interest to the council.
He said he understands the coding, regulations and procedures and would “hit the ground running,” if chosen for the council seat.
Dickenson wrote that she is a longtime Elko resident and has worked for Elko County as a property appraiser for almost 14 years. She also serves on the Elko County Library Board and earlier was a trustee on the Elko County School Board.
“I am a strong candidate for this position because I am passionate about serving my community. I love Elko and love raising my children here,” she wrote to the council.
She said she is proud of her reputation when on the school board of being “pragmatic, communicative and transparent,” and said that she “made it a practice to be well researched before making decisions, seeking out information from a variety of sources to ensure I was as prepared as possible prior to votes.”
Petersen was Elko’s building official from 1974 to 2004, and he wrote that he is a lifelong resident of Elko, “so I am invested in the community and its well being and health. I have a desire to maintain and provide its citizens with a clean and safe community through a responsive, transparent and financially sound municipal government.”
He said he could be beneficial to the city to ensure “the City of Elko will balance its resources and responsibilities to provide quality municipal services, maintain public infrastructure while encouraging responsible development and growth.”
Petersen also was a construction technician for four years for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and worked part-time for the Elko County building department and Wells after leaving his city post.
Miller, who serves on the Elko Planning Commission, wrote to the council that because of his seat on the commission he will “be able to step into this position with little help from city state, as I am informed of most decisions and controversies that are currently taking up much of the board’s time.”
He works for Farr West Engineering in several capacities and is a certified water operator in the state. Earlier, he worked as former Sen. Dean Heller, R-Elko, as his rural representative.
Miller said his work experience would ensure “that the city of Elko is remaining fiscally responsible, as well as being responsive to the constituencies needs and desires.”
Puccinelli also is on the Elko Planning Commission, for the past one and a half years, served on the Elko County Fair Board for the past eight years, and spent two years as the Elko Men’s Golf Association president. He also served as an umpire or referee at high school games for 25 years.
He has been with Western Nevada Supply for the past 26 years, and he said that “working for Western, I have had the opportunity to work and manage the different branches of our company plus reside in those areas. None of those communities offer the same possibilities or opportunities Elko provides, so I personally feel it is time that I start to give back to the city that has given me so much to be thankful for.”
Ridgway wrote that he served on the City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board as one of its first members and has been involved in community events for children and young adults including volunteering with youth and police leagues.
He also is on the board of the Elko Boys and Girls Club and is on the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee.
Ridgway has worked for Blach Distributing for the past 16 years.
“I have resided in Elko over 90% of my life and feel that I would be a good candidate for the open position,” he wrote the council.
Smith, who campaigned for a council seat in 2018 and 2020, wrote that if chosen, “she will do my utmost to be a good civil servant. I will use my decision-making skills as a critical care nurse of 35 years, former business owner, union delegate negotiator and parent of two strong-willed sons to perform my duties as a council member.”
She is on the Health Fair Committee for Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, provides first-aid classes for Girl Scouts, volunteers at the Elko County Jail and is central committee member for the Elko County Republican Party. She also has volunteered to help homebound seniors.