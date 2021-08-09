Seven seeking Elko council seat

“I am a strong candidate for this position because I am passionate about serving my community. I love Elko and love raising my children here,” she wrote to the council.

She said she is proud of her reputation when on the school board of being “pragmatic, communicative and transparent,” and said that she “made it a practice to be well researched before making decisions, seeking out information from a variety of sources to ensure I was as prepared as possible prior to votes.”

Petersen was Elko’s building official from 1974 to 2004, and he wrote that he is a lifelong resident of Elko, “so I am invested in the community and its well being and health. I have a desire to maintain and provide its citizens with a clean and safe community through a responsive, transparent and financially sound municipal government.”

He said he could be beneficial to the city to ensure “the City of Elko will balance its resources and responsibilities to provide quality municipal services, maintain public infrastructure while encouraging responsible development and growth.”

Petersen also was a construction technician for four years for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and worked part-time for the Elko County building department and Wells after leaving his city post.