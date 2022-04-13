Sheriff, challengers discuss crime at candidate forum

ELKO – All of the candidates for sheriff agree that Elko County is and should be a “constitutional county” but not all of them agree with joining the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association.

Last summer, Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza met the group’s founder, Richard Mack, and took the proposal to join his organization to Elko County Commissioners, which they approved.

Former deputy John Gaylor -- one of three men challenging Narvaiza as he seeks a second term -- said many groups consider the association “to be a right-wing organization.”

“There’s a lot of corporations and businesses that can’t donate to an organization that’s aligned with a right-wing organization – they won’t do it, that’s just their company policies,” he said at Tuesday night’s candidate forum sponsored by the Spring Creek Association.

“To be a constitutional county … all you have to do is stand up for your constituents in your county and say we’re a hundred percent constitutional county,” Gaylor added. “Absolutely I would defend the Constitution.”

“I did make Elko County a constitutional county,” said Narvaiza, but “that does not mean we are a bunch of cowboys wielding guns, kicking in doors, OK?”

He said he swore to uphold the U.S. Constitution when he became a citizen in 1975 and again when he was elected sheriff, and he will continue to uphold it.

“If the government is overreaching it’s my job to protect the people of the United States and the people of Elko County,” he said. “We will follow that Constitution of the United States no matter what the hell happens.”

Sgt. Mike Silva also said the county’s designation “deprives us of funding from businesses that want to provide donations, services in a partnership with the sheriff’s office, because we have sided with a group or groups that businesses don’t want to be affiliated with.”

Silva said if a judge finds something unconstitutional, as sheriff he would “follow that judge’s orders” until the laws can be rewritten.

Deputy Shawn Sherwood said he would support the U.S. and Nevada constitutions and “individual rights.” He said it’s up to the legislative branch to change laws, and if they are wrong “the Supreme Court helps us make those decisions whether or not that needs to be changed.”

The candidates also had varying opinions about handling “nuisance issues” in Spring Creek, such as dogs running at large and children driving motorcycles and ATVs on the streets.

Silva said parents need to be held accountable for their children. Staffing to handle dog issues could be increased by cross-training animal control officers and civil deputies.

Sherwood said such crimes could be handled more efficiently with deputies placed at a substation in Spring Creek.

“Maintaining a public nuisance is a crime,” he said. “We need to deal with that crime” and make sure offenders pay their citations.

Sherwood also suggested the county could partner with the City or set up its own animal shelter in Spring Creek through a nonprofit.

Gaylor said ATV violations often occur because people don’t realize they are being a nuisance, and “nuisance crimes are typically someone that’s not willfully violating the law.”

“You either educate your neighbor or you educate your offender on when and where you can do these types of activities,” he said.

Narvaiza agreed that kids often don’t realize what they are doing is wrong, and he said deputies must be able to identify an offender in court or “there’s really not much we can do.”

“You get these kids, little kids, riding motorcycles, riding side-by-sides, most of ‘em are 7, 8 years of age. We catch ‘em riding, we make contact with the parents, say ‘Hey, make sure your kids stay off the road, make sure they’re not hot-rodding.” Some parents get really upset, he added. “It’s frustrating for everybody.”

In other remarks at the forum, Gaylor said better connections with the community would help reduce crime. He suggested equipping deputies with computers so they could write reports in the field. Grant writing could also help fund additional staff. Gaylor also said he would work on “morale issues,” and that mental health services were important at the jail, pointing to five inmate deaths over the past four years.

Narvaiza said he has been trying to reduce crime through “saturation patrols” and use of a SET team (special enforcement team) that has been tackling issues such as a rash of graffiti in Spring Creek. He said the department has implemented a mental health program for employees and has been working with the hospital and Medallus to see that inmates are getting the care they need. “Yes, we’ve had suicides [at the jail] but we’ve also had lieutenants who failed to do their job as well,” Narvaiza said.

Silva said he worked in the jail for 19 years and led the Detention Response Team. “The jail is the biggest liability for this county,” he said. “The lawsuits that you are paying for are outrageous.” Silva said he would work closer with the mines and with property owner associations to find ways to increase staffing in the sheriff’s office.

Sherwood said if elected he would launch a crime prevention initiative and work closer with the Elko Police Department on handling property crimes. He suggested putting substations not only in Spring Creek, but places like Ryndon or Elburz to reduce response times. “Our population’s doing nothing but growing out here,” he noted.

