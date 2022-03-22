Sheriff's race heats up as four challenge Narvaiza

ELKO – Two sheriff’s deputies, one former deputy and a Wells businesswoman are challenging incumbent Aitor Narvaiza for Elko County Sheriff.

Narvaiza, who is seeking a second term, responded to claims made by challenger John Gaylor last week regarding inmate deaths, staffing and the Sheriff’s Office budget.

One claim made by Gaylor was that seven inmates have died during Narvaiza’s first term.

Narvaiza corrected the number of deaths to five, stating four were suicide by hanging in their cell — two shortly after he took office — and one more is under investigation but believed to be a medical issue.

“Five is still a lot, it’s way too many,” Narvaiza said.

Inmates are interviewed regarding their mental health when they arrive at the jail. Those who express suicidal thoughts are placed on a 15-minute watch, but some do not express their intentions, even in phone calls with family and friends, which are reviewed after an incident occurs.

“We’re trying very hard to change things,” Narvaiza said.

He also refuted the claim about high turnover, stating that all but one position had been filled with 32 people who have applied to work at the jail. There is wage competition from the mines, he said.

He also explained that during his term, 10 employees retired after 21 to 30 years of service. “They’re not leaving just to leave, but they retired,” Narvaiza said, adding that three others transferred to work as courthouse security.

Another issue Narvaiza addressed was Gaylor’s claim that the Sheriff’s office had low morale. “You’re going to get disgruntled employees, but they’re everywhere whether you’re at the sheriff’s office, at the mines, or ranching,” he responded. “You’re going to get those people that are disgruntled.”

Since Narvaiza took office, he has worked to maintain the budget. His first year, when the fiscal year ended six months after he was sworn in, the budget was over by $488,618. However, the next year, the office was under budget by $733,532.

The Sheriff explained Covid-19 pulled the budget back into the red by $116,672, mostly due to overtime for deputies covering shifts for co-workers who either tested positive for the virus or were quarantined for 14 days if they were exposed to a positive case. “That was unexpected. We managed through it, but it was expensive.”

This year, Narvaiza said with more than three months left in the fiscal year the budget seems to be trending under by $800,000 to $900,000.

Touching on training, Undersheriff Justin Ames said a Detention Response Team of four deputies has been training for the past couple of months. He explained the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office would certify deputies as instructors to maintain training for the team.

Most inmates interact with the deputies, but some detainees may have served time in a state penitentiary or be involved with gangs. “It’s basically riot control in our facility,” he said.

Following is a summary of all the candidates, in alphabetical order:

Bella CumminsBella Cummins has owned Bella’s Hacienda Ranch in Wells since 1985. Defending the brothel industry, she has spoken out on issues related to her business, most recently emergency directives set forth at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, she spoke to Sierra Nevada Ally about the closure of brothels by Gov. Steve Sisolak after they were classified as nonessential businesses. The status delayed her application for emergency Covid-19 funding. She was eventually approved for $70,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program.

In her initial statement after filing for sheriff, Cummins said she would run on the constitutional platform.

“I am the people’s choice for a constitutional sheriff,” she wrote. “Our county became a constitutional county during Covid. Now it is time to stop just talking about it and implement the rights and benefits of the constitution into law enforcement so our citizens may realize them.”

Cummins said if elected, she would “enforce the rights we are given under the great Constitution of the United States and see they are guaranteed to the citizens of our country.”

“I will lead and protect all the people of our county,” she said. “I represent freedom, fairness and accountability.”

Additionally, Cummins said her administration would be “fair and equitable” for all citizens.

“I can’t be bought. I detest hiring practices, management and law enforcement by back door tactics and good old boy methods,” she explained. “We should all benefit by the tenants of the constitution and regulations should be enforced fairly and equitably.”

Speaking to the office of sheriff, Cummins stated, “I stand for law enforcement that follows the letter and spirit of the law for all people. And that includes opportunities for law enforcement personnel based on fair hiring and retention policies.”

She explained her business had given her a knowledge of the legal system suited to the office of Elko County Sheriff.

“I run legal businesses in this county and have done so for over 30 years,” Cummins said. “I understand the laws and no one is better equipped to serve the citizens of our county as sheriff.

John Gaylor

John Gaylor is a native of Elko County, growing up and attending schools in Spring Creek. He lived in Utah and Idaho before returning to the area and joining the Sheriff’s office as a deputy.

Gaylor started in the jail before he was assigned to Wells and Jackpot. He later patrolled Elko and Spring Creek before becoming a plainclothes narcotics detective with the Elko Combined Narcotics Unit. He left law enforcement and now works as a site safety supervisor for a construction company.

He said running for sheriff is an opportunity to give back to the community “because I feel like Elko County deserves better.”

Training staff is an area Gaylor wants to work on, if elected. He explained he wanted to provide more education in substance abuse and addiction, looking at all aspects of the problem “and how you can combat it.” It would also help the legal and judicial aspects of the criminal justice system.

“I think we may have bit of a gap there where deputies and peace officers need a little bit better training on articulation to better specify certain types of crimes or the actual incident that occurred,” he explained, which takes place through reports and evidence collection.

“I think the more educated your workforce is and the more enabled they are to do their job, the better prosecution rates we would have overall.”

Gaylor said he wants the public to know that he plans to make training and education “cornerstones” of his leadership. “You see throughout our nation, 90% of the time when we have a bad officer involved incident, it typically comes down to training and education and what we could have done different prior if we had the right values.”

“I stand by the things I say; you can ask any guy I’ve ever worked with in or outside of law enforcement, and they’ll tell you I’m upfront, I’m honest, I’m not afraid to work hard to make sure we get the results that are needed,” he said.

Gaylor’s focus would also be directed to the community’s response to how the justice system is working.

“[It’s] not only for the officers but for Elko County and to help appease the citizens when they feel like we’re getting too many plea agreements and things of that nature,” he said.

“I love this community, and I firmly believe we deserve better out of law enforcement, specifically at the Sheriff’s office,” he said.

Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza

Narvaiza arrived in Nevada from Spain when he was 8 years old. His father worked as a sheepherder until he could send for his family.

It is his father who Narvaiza credits for inspiring him to run for sheriff after serving 23 years in law enforcement and rising to the rank of sergeant in the Elko County Sheriff’s office. “I promised him I would before he passed away.”

Elected in 2018, Narvaiza said he has worked hard to serve the community during the past four years. Pointing to the efforts of Undersheriff Justin Ames and Lt. Doug Fisher, Narvaiza discussed new technologies introduced to the Sheriff’s office, including mobile dispatch terminals for real-time communication with Elko Interagency Dispatch installed in each vehicle, resulting in faster response times; and a new community app.

He also pointed to areas the Sheriff’s Office is looking at for better fiscal responsibility, such as a four-year lease for vehicles that comes with a maintenance program. Patrol vehicles can also be rotated out if they reach 125,000 miles.

Narvaiza listed procedures for better public safety. One, a “less lethal” program, is being implemented to give deputies another option when they are in a situation that may not require the use of a firearm. Also, a restraining order program was developed for victims of domestic violence against offenders arrested on related charges, which is served to the detainee before they are released from jail.

Looking back on his four years in office, Narvaiza explained his decision to approach the Elko County Commissioners and become a Second Amendment sanctuary county, which he said was in response to “Red Flag” laws and mask mandates issued by Sisolak, and falls in line “with my job to protect the people of Elko County.”

“We’re not out to break any laws, but let me reassure you, as law enforcement throughout the county, my job is to follow the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the state of Nevada,” Narvaiza said, adding that “Red Flag” laws are based on an allegation by a citizen, and they ignore due process set up by the Constitution.

“We’re making sure there is a process set in place before we act,” Narvaiza said. “And us going into your home and taking your firearms is not right.”

Narvaiza said he has always had a passion for law enforcement and serving the community, and has enjoyed being sheriff the past four years. “I want to be a sheriff for the people. I feel I’m that guy and I can keep going.”

“We’re going to keep doing what the people want us to do and that’s keep working hard,” he concluded.

Deputy Shawn Sherwood

Elko County Sheriff’s Deputy Shawn Sherwood moved to Elko from Arizona in 1998. “Mining brought me to the community and after being here for a few years, I figured out law enforcement is where I wanted to focus.”

Originally, his goals included working with local youth, and he was employed at the Nevada Youth Training Center for two years. “I found myself not really helping the youth there as much as they were already in trouble. So I tried to find different avenues for that.”

After working at the Carlin Police Department, Sherwood worked for the Combined Narcotics Task force for a couple of years. Twelve years ago he became a deputy and currently serves as a School Resource Officer.

If elected, he said he would bring equity and equality to the community. “I think equity is something we need to work on with our citizens and our youth in this community and show that we’re putting it into citizens and into this department. By doing that we spread equality throughout each and every person.”

Sherwood explained that education would serve to fulfill the equity piece by holding workshops for the public on topics such as identity theft, fraud and phone and internet scams. “Especially with drugs, with what those things are doing.”

Additionally, Sherwood said he plans to continue his investment in the community, stating it would become stronger with him as sheriff, partnering with other law enforcement agencies and first responders.

“I know that is something we’ve struggled with in the past and something we can gain here and move forward with,” he said.

“I’ve invested a lot into our community as far as children and education and helping people out,” Sherwood continued. “It’s part of the job and I think as the Elko County Sheriff I’d be able to expand on that and help other people in this community and partners.”

Running for Sheriff is something Sherwood has had in mind since he was first hired by former Sheriff Jim Pitts. “I told him one of these days I plan to be in your shoes where you’re at.”

Sherwood added he was inspired by Narvaiza’s run for Sheriff four years ago to launch his own campaign this year, and said he believed “this is the right time. I feel like I’m the right man and it’s the right job for me, and hopefully I’ll be the right choice.”

“I’d love to have your support,” Sherwood said.

Sgt. Mike Silva

Entering the military at 19 years old, Mike Silva began a two-decade career that eventually transitioned into law enforcement.

He served in the active Army. During the Gulf War, he was shipped out to Germany and then deployed to Iraq in Operation Desert Storm. Later he served two tours of Iraq and one tour of Afghanistan. Today, he is retired from the Army National Guard.

Silva joined the Elko County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy in 2003, serving as a corporal, and lieutenant of the jail division throughout his career.

He said he found ways to merge his military training with his law enforcement duties, specifically using communication and planning skills to keep things running in an orderly manner.

But it is his desire to bring mentorship and training to younger deputies, among other reasons, that prompted Silva to file for sheriff.

“It’s time to run,” he said. “I want to pass on my leadership abilities and mentorship to the new generation of deputies, and know I left the County in a better light.”

If elected, Silva said he would focus on training deputies, making them experts in various fields such as search and rescue, diving, traffic stops, commercial vehicles and trafficking. He would also make empowerment, trust, respect and being “listened to” a primary focus to staff and deputies if elected.

“[It’s about] building a well-rounded department rather than separate divisions,” he explained.

Another area that would receive is focus for improvement is the jail division, where Silva has served most, if not all, of his career. He said he would emphasize safety and security for deputies and inmates, for what is “a very dark, negative part of the Sheriff’s office.”

Although he is in a crowded field for sheriff, Silva wanted to reassure voters “they can trust me.”

“I respect the community greatly, the deputies and even the inmates, I respect them. The administration, the County. I respect those who are doing their job,” Silva said.

