Sisolak: Facial coverings now mandatory in public spaces

Citing a troubling uptick in the state’s number of COVID-19 related cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced a new state mandate requiring members of the public to wear a facial covering while in public.

Sisolak made the announcement on Wednesday during a press conference in Carson City, following in the footsteps of neighboring states such as Washington and California that have issued mandates requiring people to wear masks while out in public. He introduced a new state slogan: “No shirt. No shoes. No mask. No service.”

Sisolak said he is declaring a mandate through a directive, but added that he hopes not to have to impose criminal or civil penalties. The governor said any discussion of moving into the next reopening phase has been “tabled.”

The governor, who in the past has been hesitant to require mask-wearing, said he was concerned with both the rising COVID-19 caseloads in the state as well as well-documented photos and videos of crowded Las Vegas casinos with most people not wearing any kind of facial covering.

As with the rest of the nation, the number of new COVID-19 cases statewide has ticked up significantly in the last two weeks, with the 7-day moving average of test positivity rate exceeding 10 percent for the first time since early May.