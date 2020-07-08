Sisolak: No new mining taxes during special session; bars and water parks pose a 'big problem' in fight against COVID-19

“Every department is going to feel some of this pain, but whatever they (the Legislature) decide to do, they’re the ones that will send it back to me and hopefully we can come up with a plan to minimize it,” he said.

Sisolak said the budget cut process for this special session had come together quickly, and while his team had tried to “minimize” pain, he was willing to see whether lawmakers had any clearer ideas on how to balance the budget.

“Our budget was cut by a quarter,” he said. “You can’t do that and not have impacts on programs. That’s what we had, and if they’d like to make some adjustments and massage those numbers and move things around. I’m willing to listen to them.”

Raising taxes

In his initial, 40-page budget briefing document released earlier this week, Sisolak wrote that he would be willing to consider “augmenting” existing taxes to help raise revenue to lessen the blow of the budget cuts, but did not want to implement an entirely new tax structure.