Sisolak provides vaccine update, urges residents to stay home for New Year's Eve

“The process is going well, and we remain in close contact with Nevada counties as the first doses are received and administered,” she said.

Both vaccine brands currently in use require two doses of the same product, and the second dose for those who have already received their first is scheduled to be delivered to Nevada next week.

“Going forward we will work with vaccinators to ensure the second dose is ordered for every dose administered,” Bennett said.

The state receives an allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government each week, and it works with each county to determine need for allocation for the upcoming week.

“We will continue to apply a data-driven approach to vaccine allocation and work with counties to ensure priorities are being followed,” she said.

Bennett said it is possible that some regions of Nevada will move into Tier-II of vaccine distribution before others, depending on population size and vaccine demand.

During the conference Sisolak also commented on the most recent round of economic relief passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump Sunday.