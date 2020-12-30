Sisolak provides vaccine update, urges residents to stay home for New Year's Eve

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak provided updates on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, saying that the process for the state to receive deliveries and redistribute them to hospitals and health districts has gone smoothly.
“I am proud to report that as of Tuesday, 25,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administrated and reported,” he said during a press conference.
“I am proud of our state team who work closely with the federal government and pharmacy partners to allocate vaccine doses to long-term care and skilled nursing facilities in the first week, which not all states were able to do.”
Immunization for skilled-nursing facilities in the state began Dec. 21, and vaccination in assisted-living facilities is scheduled to begin the first week of 2021.
“As you know, these facilities are home to some of Nevada’s most vulnerable populations and this is a huge step to make sure they are protected,” Sisolak said.
Shannon Bennett, Division of Public and Behavioral Health immunization program manager, also participated in Wednesday’s update.
Bennett said that as of last Tuesday, Nevada has received roughly 20,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and roughly 5,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
“The process is going well, and we remain in close contact with Nevada counties as the first doses are received and administered,” she said.
Both vaccine brands currently in use require two doses of the same product, and the second dose for those who have already received their first is scheduled to be delivered to Nevada next week.
“Going forward we will work with vaccinators to ensure the second dose is ordered for every dose administered,” Bennett said.
The state receives an allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government each week, and it works with each county to determine need for allocation for the upcoming week.
“We will continue to apply a data-driven approach to vaccine allocation and work with counties to ensure priorities are being followed,” she said.
Bennett said it is possible that some regions of Nevada will move into Tier-II of vaccine distribution before others, depending on population size and vaccine demand.
During the conference Sisolak also commented on the most recent round of economic relief passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump Sunday.
“Like many Nevadans, I was glad to see Congress finally reach a compromise to bring more aid to Americans as the fight against COVID-19 stretches into 2021,” he said. “We know that this is not enough, not for Nevada and not for the country as a whole.”
Sisolak said the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package is a “drop in the bucket towards putting Americans and our country back on the path towards stability.”
The governor thanked the state’s federal delegation for advocating on behalf of Nevadans, and stressing the need for funding in priority areas such as education, housing, small businesses and unemployment.
“I know they will continue to fight for us in the coming months when Congress and president elect-Biden begin considering another stimulus package,” he said.
Sisolak also took the opportunity to implore citizens to ring in the New Year safely at home, in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus throughout Nevada.
“I know people want to celebrate the end of 2020 and I don’t blame them, but if we don’t start making smart choices, at the start of 2021 we will look a lot and feel a lot more like 2020 than any of us want it to be,” he said.
“We must protect ourselves and each other now by avoiding high risk activities. That includes gathering in large crowds. I am counting on responsible resort, restaurant and business owners to strictly follow the state’s directives and I strongly urge anyone in a public setting to follow our life-saving guidelines,” he added.
Sisolak said that according to the most recent statistics, Nevada is currently ranked eighth nationally for new cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people, second nationally in test positivity rate, and 17th nationwide in admission per 100 hospital beds.
Sisolak asked those considering going out to celebrate on New Year’s Eve think about the state’s healthcare workers who have been working day and night to combat the virus.
“They have been providing this care under the most difficult of circumstances for 10 months now, and they are asking for our help,” he said. “Have their backs the way they have ours. Celebrate New Year’s virtually at home with your household members.”