Snyder to be new Elko fire chief

ELKO – Beginning on Christmas Elko’s fire chief will be Jack Snyder, the current deputy chief under Matt Griego, who is retiring on Dec. 24 after 29 years in firefighting and 10 years as Elko chief.

“I’m excited to take the position as fire chief of Elko,” Snyder said. “I am looking forward to the future, and I want to be the best as I can be and provide the best service to the community.”

Elko City Council appointed Snyder as chief after city staff negotiated with him to take the position. Griego had recommended Snyder for the position that oversees 18 career firefighters, 18 volunteer firefighters and a fire marshal. He will also be over a deputy chief when that spot is filled.

“I know you have worked hard to get where you are, and I am confident you will do a good job for the department,” Mayor Reece Keener told Snyder. Councilman Chip Stone said Snyder is a “great person inside and out.”

Snyder said he plans to continue the momentum the “chief started in advances in technology and equipment,” and he wants to be sure the Elko Fire Department is “transparent to the public in all it does.”