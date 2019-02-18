ELKO – Elko County Commissioners will be looking at a bill that allows counties to appoint boards in certain cases when elections can’t fill the boards, a bill that Humboldt County is especially hoping the Nevada Legislature will pass.
Consideration of the bill, AB21, is on the agenda for the Elko County meeting at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in the Nannini Administration Building. The agenda states that Humboldt County asked the Nevada Association of Counties to propose the bill.
“The bill has the support of the NACO board of directors,” Elko County Manager Rob Stokes said Feb. 15.
Stokes said the ability to fill boards “has not been a direct problem for us, however, support of this bill makes sense. It is not a forcible takeover of a special district board.”
Humboldt County Manager Dave Mendiola said his county is “one of probably several counties that have concerns” about filling spots on government boards, and in Humboldt County’s case, the problem is costing the county time and money. General improvement districts set up for elected boards are where there is a dilemma.
He said that of the 15 general improvement districts in the county, Humboldt County Commissioners have had to take over two water districts and one sewer system because district board members had termed out or not enough people were interested in running for election.
“Because of that, there is a tremendous amount of extra work for the county commissioners,” Mendiola said in a phone interview Feb. 14, including creating public works and road divisions out of the county’s road department. “It’s put extra pressure on the county.”
He said the county believes citizens could be better served if water, sewer and fire general improvement district boards could be appointed because there are people willing to serve who don’t want to go through the election process of spending money on campaigns and filing financial disclosures.
Potential board members “get winnowed down to nothing,” when combined with term limits and lack of desire to go through the election process, Mendiola said.
Whether a board is elected depends on how they were set up originally and whether state statute outlines requirements for election or appointment.
Stokes said certain boards in Elko County, such as the fair board and library board, are set up as directed by statute. County advisory boards, such as natural resources or a town board, are set up to be appointed by the commission since they advise or report to the commission.
Humboldt County’s general improvement districts were established to have elected boards.
Humboldt County supported a similar bill in the 2017 legislative session, but the bill didn’t make it “so we are back again,” Mendiola said.
The latest bill authorizes a board of county commissioners in counties with a population of 100,000 or lower, or all but Clark and Washoe counties, to appoint members of certain local boards under certain circumstances.
AB21 states that the counties would have to adopt an ordinance “providing that the board will appoint members of a local governing body rather than hold elections for the positions, if each member of the local governing body is entitled to receive annual compensation of less than $6,000 for his or her service on the body.”
Counties also would need to determine how many people serve on a local governing body, and whether that has enough for a quorum, before deciding members may be appointed instead of elected. If there are enough serving members, the county commissioners can’t decide on appointments “unless a majority of current members of a local governing body so approve,” states AB21.
The bill defines a governing body to mean any district, board, council or commission that is charged “with executing limited duties or functions within the county and includes a town board, citizen’s advisory council, general improvement district, county hospital district, fire protection district and irrigation district.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.