Spring Creek banning 'offensive' flags, signs

ELKO – Many northeastern Nevadans are not happy with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. In a county where Republican voters outnumber Democrats by three to one, Trump 2020 flags and signs were a common sight long after President Joe Biden took office.

Then other flags began to appear with political messages like “Let’s Go Brandon,” a slogan that became popular after a crowd’s chant of “F--- Joe Biden” was heard during a televised interview of a race car driver, and the NBC reporter doing the interview told viewers they were chanting "Let's Go Brandon."

As dissatisfaction grew over the course of Biden’s first year in office, some residents in Spring Creek began to fly more graphic banners – including the original message behind “Let’s Go Brandon.”

According to Spring Creek Association Vice President Annette Kerr, other residents recently began complaining about the vulgar signs – particularly when they were displayed near school bus stops. This week, members of the Committee of Architecture passed a new rule prohibiting any flags or signs that contain “offensive, indecent or vulgar language.”

Once the minutes of Monday’s meeting are approved in April, Kerr said the association could begin fining property owners under a system used to enforce other rules and regulations.

The new rule will also bring Spring Creek in line with state and county regulations regarding political signs. Postings for or against candidates or ballot measures can be no more than 24-by-36 inches, and can only be displayed for a certain time period before and after an election.

COA members discussed the flag regulation briefly before passing it unanimously Monday evening in a special session.

“We’re not trying to limit anyone’s ability to fly flags – they’re more than welcome to – it’s just the vulgar language that we’re concerned about,” Kerr told the committee.

Board member Nick Czegledi said the rule would likely be challenged in the future regarding the definition of vulgarity.

“I’m sure there’s going to come a time when somebody comes up with something and says, ‘well, it’s not offensive to me,’ but we as a committee -- or whoever sits here after us -- will have to make that decision,” he said.

Violations go through a process of informing the property owner and following up on their response or lack of response. Kerr said it can take more than two months to resolve the issue or forward it on to the association’s legal counsel.

Stiffer fines and late fees

Also on Monday, the COA approved the first reading of an amendment to the association’s Declaration of Reservations raising the fine for any violations from $200 to $250. The late fee for unpaid fines was raised to $35 a month, and will now continue beyond the previous one-year limit.

These changes – along with another amendment pertaining to rules regarding unused vehicles and a new rule regarding home occupations -- were discussed at last month’s regular COA meeting but were brought back for this week’s special session.

Committee members approved first readings of the rules and amendments, which will come back before the panel for a second reading during its regular session in April.

Vehicle storage

Current COA rules state “Any vehicle which does not possess a current valid license plate and registration sticker or which is in a wrecked, discarded, dismantled, inoperative or abandoned condition, unsightly and is not in a condition where it may be used on a public highway is not allowed and is a violation.”

Unlicensed vehicles should be stored in a permanent structure such as a garage or carport, or “may be placed behind the residence out of view of public right of ways behind a fence.” Any vehicle that is not enclosed “needs to be covered with a vehicle specific manufactured cover which must be continuously secured to the vehicle. Blue tarps are not acceptable as vehicle covers.”

The amended rule will limit such stored vehicles to one per property, Kerr said.

The committee also clarified Monday that the unused vehicles should not be visible from any public right of way, not just the street along the property’s front. The rule does not apply to being seen from another private property.

Committee members discussed adding a definition of what a vehicle is, and Czegledi suggested following Nevada Revised Statutes. For example, he said a trailer with a piece of equipment sitting on it does not have to be registered, but a licensed trailer does.

Home occupations

Regarding home occupations, Kerr said the Association already has a guideline for permitted uses. The new rule will classify home occupations as “light” or “general,” and will clarify that a portion of business must be conducted inside the main residence to meet the definition.

“General” occupations will allow up to one non-resident working on the premises at any point in time.

“Light” occupations will not allow non-resident employees and will be limited to office-type work, clerical work, custom sewing and fabric crafts, creation of visual arts, and sales or surveys over the phone. Such businesses may not involve “more persons regularly visiting the premises for business purposes, but instead primarily involves the operator setting appointments for visiting clients …”

Other requirements for a home occupation permit include adequate parking; no traffic in excess of normal single-family use; a valid Nevada State Business License; no business use of yard space; no outdoor operations or outdoor storage of materials; and no show windows, business displays or unapproved signage.

Types of business that will not be allowed are a veterinarian office, non-household stable, kennel, funeral home, retail store, restaurant, mechanical auto repair or body work, spray painting of vehicles, trucking company terminal, welding, pesticide company, manufacturing other than custom crafts such as ceramics, hotel or motel, and boarding house.

The new rule does not address Airbnb, which Kerr said “is quite involved” and should be revisited on its own.

Committee members said they were not trying to limit or take away anyone’s opportunity to have a home business, just to set parameters to adhere to so neighbors would know what they could expect.

“I think you’re going to see more and more home occupations over time,” Czegledi said, pointing out that the county is in the process of amending its ordinance on conditional business uses of property. “We need to get ahead of it.”

All of the measures on Monday’s special session agenda were approved unanimously, with no comments from the public.

