Spring Creek board votes for $4 increase

SPRING CREEK – Property owners in Spring Creek will only see a $4 increase in dues as board members opted to maintain only 20 miles of roads to keep fees down for residents.

After a 90-minute discussion, board members voted 5-2, with Chairman John Featherston, Tom Hannum, Karl Young, Molly Popp and Jake Reed in favor of the 2023 proposed budget. Josh Park and Randy Mauldin voted against.

The motion moves the association forward with cutting back on chipping and sealing 10 fewer miles for the upcoming year, instead of the 30 miles completed annually.

The new budget saves approximately $15,000 for hot mix used to maintain roads and another $240,000 for paving, sealing and chipping.

Park pointed to the rise and fall of oil prices over the years as a reason to avoid any increase yet keep road maintenance on schedule at 30 miles a year.

“The reason I voted no, suppose the price of oil goes down to $40 a barrel, you could potentially do your 30 miles,” Park explained. “All we’re voting on right now is a budget. You’re voting on a dollar amount. You guys just made it to where you walked in 20 miles of roads instead of 30 when we didn’t necessarily need to do that. All we’re doing is voting on a budgetary amount. That’s the reason I’m voting no.”

Park also added he hoped the SCA would explore permanently paving roads to reduce ongoing maintenance costs. He also added that he believed imposing an $8 increase in dues on residents during high inflation “isn’t right.”

Mauldin said he was concerned about getting behind in maintenance by dropping 10 miles out of the budget. “That puts us that far behind and we play catch up and there’s no guarantee as to whether the cost of fuel will go down or up, we just don’t know.”

He added he talked to “a lot of people” about the proposed rate hike to balance the budget and found that most people understood the reasoning behind it once it was explained.

“I support staying with the 30 miles and I would continue to be diligent in ways to be efficient in the use of our resources,” Mauldin said.

The association estimated every five miles of roads cost $120,000.

The idea of setting back annual progress on the roads was something some board members saw as a trade-off to prevent a $7.50 to $8 hike in monthly fees after hearing from residents who are on fixed incomes or needing a break from inflation.

“Our residents are getting hit by everything,” said At-Large Director Jake Reed. “I’d like to give our residents a break as much as we could on this, if we can, and try to get alternatives or help and assistance from Elko County. We’re one of the largest tax bases in the County and I don’t understand why we can’t get more income out of the County. I’d like to investigate that. I’d like to hold off on 10 miles.”

Vice Chair Tom Hannum said he reviewed options for the roads and its expense. “I don’t think it would be detrimental to be less than 10 miles. I do think it would put a dent in some of the things that we do over time.”

At-Large Director Molly Popp said the 10-mile reduction in road maintenance was “a different strategy” that could be described as a “pause” but not a permanent solution.

“I don’t think we need to do it every single year, I think we just pump the breaks this year,” said Molly Popp. “Let’s try something different. At least we can go back to our homeowners and say we’re trying different things rather than saying, ‘Nope, we’re going to raise rates.’”

Tract 200 Director Karl Young said he agreed with the plan, hoping it would allow the association to catch up but that it wouldn’t backfire in the long run. “My main point was, last time we talked, I think it’s our responsibility to maintain all of our amenities.”

He also wondered where the budget could trim expenses and said he doubted the possibility of a grant to contribute to road maintenance and keep fees down.

Seeking other funding sources, the association is hoping to work with Elko County to pursue grants through the Biden Administration’s Infrastructure Law that recently passed through Congress “to ease some of the road issues that we have,” said Jessie Bahr, president and general manager.

During public comment, Katherine Kelly of Marina Hills said she and her family moved from California to Spring Creek about 10 years ago. She asked the board to consider raising rates slowly and incrementally.

“As a resident, I think we need to exercise caution when raising rates. I think that it’s better to go a little bit forward than go too far.”

“I think it’s better to proceed with caution for our residents” and reevaluate next year,” Kelly added.

Kenny Kelly, Katherine’s husband, said he understood that residents on fixed income would be among the hardest hid due to the increase, “but everybody is getting prices raised, and why does the place that we use to get home is the place we have to cut back? I don’t think that’s right.”

He suggested building a cushion with the $8 fee and avoid raising rates next year.

Terri Ferguson of Marina Hills spoke to the board via the Zoom teleconference and said she thought the $4 increase was better but “I think the $8 is a little excessive because I’m one of those on a fixed income.”

“I would be willing to sacrifice two miles of my street – because I don’t think our road is that bad – to see someone else get their road fixed,” Ferguson said. “I don’t mind and I think my neighbors would agree.”

When introducing the budget on Oct. 26, the association cited the cost of oil, water, and property insurance as the top three expenses hit hardest by inflation.

Irrigation costs were raised by Great Basin Water Co. after approval from the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada based on historic usage, increasing the annual bill by $151,250 to $559,000.

Bahr explained the water cost was “an area we do not have control over as it is governed by state agencies.”

A projected $132,520 increase for property insurance added to the overall cost, bringing the total to $497,800. Bahr said this was due to the high risk of wildfire in the area that “leads agencies to increase their rates based on the danger potential.”

A report prepared by the University of Nevada’s Center for Economic Development in September described Spring Creek and the Ruby Mountains as having “increased and prolonged drought and other unfavorable natures in environmental conditions.”