Elko Convention and Visitors Authority Board of Directors, will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the Elko Convention Center’s Cedar Room. The board may take action regarding Championship Rugby League LLC and awarding a bid on new stage and theater lighting. They will also hear requests for marketing funds from 12 nonprofit groups.

Elko City Council is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Elko City Hall. The council will consider and possibly appoint James Johnston as fire chief. Also to be considered is an amended letter of understanding with Elko County and the Boys & Girls Club of Elko “for the possible construction of a community recreation/events center.” The council will consider a new request for proposal to provide food and beverage concession at Ruby View Golf Course.

Elko County School District Board of Trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 850 Elm St. Trustees will consider approving the Spring Creek High School Food Science Lab and classroom expansion project. The board will also consider changing policies on reporting of fraud, waste and abuse; use of credit cards; expense reimbursement; academic achievement class rankings; and high school release-time religious instruction.

Elko County Board of Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will consider an amendment to the road maintenance plan to allow for the purchase of a loader-mounted snow blower. Commissioners will also consider updating the Elko County Delivering Indigent Defense Services (DIDS) Plan for the Public Defender's Office, and hiring up to three contract attorneys to handle cases that have conflict of interest.

Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will consider approving a boundary line adjustment that will add 3.496 acres to the Spring Creek Fire Station parcel and decrease the baseball field parcel on Licht Parkway.

City of Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Elko City Hall.