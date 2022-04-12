Spring Creek home occupation proposal faces revisions

SPRING CREEK – The Spring Creek Association’s effort to codify and begin enforcing home occupation regulations could see significant changes before it is finalized.

The Committee of Architecture approved the first reading of a draft rule in a special meeting on March 28 and scheduled it for final approval on April 11. After several property owners raised questions, Monday’s agenda listed it as a non-action item and the panel heard two and a half hours of comments from concerned residents – including one of the SCA’s directors.

Association representatives assured property owners that they were “trying to expand on what is a home occupation” and not trying to limit what existing small business owners can do. The new rules would replace a voluntary system of registering home occupations within the Association.

Most properties in Spring Creek are zoned Agricultural-Residential, but the new rule as drafted would ban agricultural-related occupations. The document states “The home occupation shall be conducted completely indoors” and “There shall be no outdoors operations or outdoor storage of materials, products, or equipment.”

“Everything we do is outdoors,” SCA Director John Featherston told the committee during Monday’s public comment. He and his wife Suzanne have been operating Four Stones Farm from their home in the Palace Heights section.

Featherston also questioned the 25% limit on space usage for home occupations, as their vegetable garden exceeds a quarter-acre and their home is only a little over 2,000 square feet.

The Featherstons filed an application for a home occupation on March 29, the day after the new regulations passed their first reading. Their permit was approved Monday by the COA.

The committee went through the entire draft rule section by section on Monday, generating questions and criticisms on nearly all aspects of it.

Correctional health consultant Kim Pearson told the board she lived in numerous homeowner associations, including in California, before moving to Spring Creek a year ago and never has she been required to have her business approved by a committee.

“I am extremely concerned about how this is written,” she said, objecting to the requirement to list gross receipts on the application form.

Pearson also noted that many people are now working from home due to the pandemic and predicted the committee would “get flooded” with applications.

David Potter, who does lawn mowing and brush beating, questioned what the fees for home occupations would be. He, too, said he came to Spring Creek from California to get away from excessive rules and regulations.

Gary Powell said he has been operating North Slope Taxidermy in Spring Creek for 15 years and never had complaints about his business, but the new rule’s space requirement would eliminate him.

“Is it going to be up to a committee of five to tell me that I have to put aside $500,000 of investments and 30 years of business?” he asked.

Tina Diedrichsen questioned why the Association was coming up with new rules for home occupations at this time.

“I feel like you are trying to take our freedoms away,” she said.

The Association responded that existing businesses would be grandfathered in, and the new rules would enable the committee to apply “good, consistent decisions” about future home occupations.

Another item of discussion was the requirement for a Nevada State Business License. The Association said that would be taken out of the regulations and the only thing needed would be whatever certification a particular type of business needs.

Committee members thanked property owners for their input and said it would help them make revisions to the draft proposal, which is posted on the SCA website. The Association has scheduled a Community Meeting at 7 p.m. April 26 at the Fairway Community Center for additional discussion and public input.

After that, the Committee of Architecture plans to put the revised rule through two unaltered readings before it goes into effect.

Elko County Commissioners last week added to the list of small business types that can apply for conditional use permits in Agricultural-Residential zones, including restaurants, kennels and Airbnb rentals.

The Spring Creek Association’s draft rule prohibits restaurants and kennels but does not address Airbnb.

The SCA’s Declaration of Reservations states, “A person shall not use any premises in any land use area, which is designed, arranged or intended to be occupied or used for any purpose other than expressly permitted in this Declaration or in compliance with Elko County Zoning Ordinance whichever is more restrictive.”

