Spring Creek schools getting natural gas hookups

ELKO – Two more schools in Spring Creek will be hooked up to natural gas, and the Elko County School District will be providing fiber hookups for internet service to schools in three locations after school board approval.

Casey Kelly, director of building operations and construction, told the board this week that Spring Creek Elementary School and Liberty Peak Elementary School would be connected to Southwest Gas Corp. service for $275,000.

He said the Southwest Gas extension to Sage Elementary School is completed, but the connections to Spring Creek High School and the middle school are on hold until the weather improves.

“When it warms up a bit, we can shut down the boilers for two weeks,” Kelly said.

He estimated that by converting the schools to natural gas from propane the district will save roughly 40% on its heating costs and have a more reliable source of fuel. He estimated the annual savings at $35,000.

Southwest Gas is working in the Spring Creek Association tracts to provide gas distribution services to the schools, homes and businesses. As of last month, 86% of commercial properties had signed up for service, with more than half of Spring Creek’s Phase 2 and 3 residents requesting natural gas.

Mack Robinson, director of information technology, asked the school board to accept bids for fiber internet connections for Flagview in Elko, West Wendover schools and Wells schools to improve service.

“They are currently on radios, and those radios are old. We need to replace them or replace with fiber,” he said.

Flagview Intermediate School will receive the high-speed fiber connection at a cost of $104,031 from Frontier, which received an overall ranking of 79%, compared with a 76.65% ranking for Frontier without special construction, and a 73.41% ranking for WANRack.

West Wendover will receive service at a cost of nearly $932,554 from Uprise, which had a 90% ranking. WANrack was ranked at 83.76%, and Anthem, 79.83%, according to Robinson’s report.

Wells will receive service from WANrack at a cost of $203,524. The company had a 91.3% ranking, compared with 84.91% for Uprise, 70.3% for Anthem and 60.5% for Satview.

Robinson said he also sought bids for Jackpot, Montello, Ruby Valley and Owyhee, but the only response was for Jackpot. He said the cost for the new service would be too high, especially since Jackpot is receiving decent service now.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0