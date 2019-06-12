SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek Association property owners will learn the results of this year's election and find out who won the inaugural "volunteer of the year" award at the annual meeting and barbecue on Saturday.
The newly elected director representing Palace Heights, Tract 400, will be announced June 15. Candidates for the seat are John Featherston, Alan Kimbrell and Devin Ratazzi.
The seat was vacated by Paddy Legarza, who termed out after serving two four-year terms.
Running unopposed for other seats that were up for election were Josh Park, Marina Hills Tract 100; Karl Young, Vista Grande Tract 200; and Pat Plaster, Sunset Ridge Tract 300.
At-large board members Tom Hannum, Molly Popp and Jake Reed will be up for election next year.
The association will also present the first volunteer of the year award to recognize a member of the Spring Creek community who made a difference to the area or in the lives of others.
“We have many amazing volunteers who spend tireless amounts of time serving their community, and we want to recognize their public service,” said association president and general manager Jessie Bahr.
The yearly gathering of property owners offers a review of the previous year and provides updates on financial reports and plans for the remainder of 2019.
“It is a time for residents to meet each other along with tract directors and staff to learn about key priorities that Spring Creek is going to address this year and in the future,” Bahr said.
Members will learn about critical initiatives in the homeowners association, including an ambulance service coming to Spring Creek, an update on internet service, natural gas plans, and updates on amenities and road preservation.
The barbecue starts at 11 a.m. June 15 at the Fairway Community Center. The meeting will be called to order at noon.
For more information or questions, call the Spring Creek Association at 775-753-6295.
