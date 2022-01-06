Spring Creek wins largest rescue grant from county

ELKO – Elko County Commissioners have approved roughly $4.98 million in American Rescue Plan Act grants to six out of 21 grant applicants, with the Spring Creek Association receiving the largest chunk – nearly $2 million.

Elko Lions Club is receiving $750,000, the Spring Creek ambulance station $550,000, the town of Jackpot $500,000, Silver State Stampede $379,506, and the Elko County Fair Board $300,000.

The grants come out of the nearly $10.25 million in federal rescue funds that Elko County is allocated.

“We received the first half, $5,125,754, in 2021 and expect to receive the second half later this year,” Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne said. “I believe we will follow a similar process for the second round of funding. However, we are waiting until the funds are received to make any formal decisions.”

The new chairman of the Elko County Board of Commissioners, Delmo Andreozzi, told the board on Jan. 5 that a working group evaluated the 21 applications and narrowed the list to six. Commissioners pick a new chairman at the beginning of each year.

Commissioner Rex Steninger said the commissioners were “all adamant” that the grants approved would benefit the unincorporated areas of the county because the cities are receiving separate rescue funds. The City of Elko is getting the most, $27.5 million.

The requests from the 21 applicants totaled $11.99 million.

Spring Creek

The Spring Creek Association’s application was to support “the continued recovery efforts in response to the impacts of the last year and a half,” and the application states the community and businesses in Spring Creek continue to experience financial hardships.

The application reported that “small businesses faced closures or revenue loss, leaving people unemployed. Remote education was ‘hit or miss’ for families, creating frustration and hardship by having to make the decision to leave jobs to stay home with children and trying to make ends meet.”

The main part of the Spring Creek proposal is to update the Horse Palace for increased tourism, as well as so the Horse Palace can be designated an emergency site. “Costs have gone up since our initial projection: $1.88 million,” the application says.

The SCA gave a presentation to county commissioners last September for rescue funds that estimated the Horse Palace update at $1.6 million, and the proposal at that time sought nearly $2.82 million total in rescue funds.

The county put that request on hold and later set up the application process for the rescue fund grants.

SCA’s application also states that governmental services funding would include $204,600 for animal control and $57,000 for road striping over a three-year period, as well as $90,000 for improving marina water quality for downstream users.

The association’s plans outlined in its application include addressing any public health needs to counter the spread of COVID-19 by paid sick, family, and medical leave for employees, $21,985, and the purchase of personal protection equipment and disinfectant for public areas and other facilities, $6,800.

Camp Lamoille

The Elko Lions Club plans to use its $750,000 grant to continue rebuilding Camp Lamoille, stating that a “fully restored and upgraded Camp Lamoille will increase tourism and travel, bringing increased prosperity and widespread appeal to Elko County.”

The application reports that Camp Lamoille “took two devastating hits, the Range Two Fire in late 2018, which destroyed many buildings, including our lodge, and then COVID-19.”

The club said the pandemic has a “significant negative impact on our ability to rebuild the camp,” because of the high costs of building materials and a shortage of materials so that funds generated after the fire were not enough.

“Social isolation and limited social interaction effectively stalled our additional fundraising efforts in 2020 and 2021,” the Lions Club wrote, adding that benefactors saw their ability to donate affected by the loss of personal and business income because of the pandemic.

The request seeks $400,000 toward a dining facility in the lodge, $200,000 for an additional camping site and $150,000 for cabins and storage.

Other grants

The town of Jackpot near the Idaho border was one of the hardest hit communities in Elko County due to COVID-19, when casinos were closed, and gaming traffic came to a halt.

“The shortage of available housing (and housing in general) has been exacerbated by COVID-19, requiring many residents to relocate outside of the community and travel to Jackpot for work. The town of Jackpot is working on private-public partnerships to respond to the most immediate needs,” the application summary states.

Jackpot’s $500,000 grant is going toward affordable housing, but it is less than the $2 million requested, according to the list of all 21 requests, ranging from governmental like Jackpot and the Spring Creek ambulance station to nonprofit events, organizations such as Head Start, and businesses.

The county was planning to staff an ambulance in Spring Creek before the pandemic hit “to allow for better service to Spring Creek and surrounding communities,” the summary says.

The $550,000 ambulance grant “would allow for construction of additional space and necessary facility upgrades to house a crew and necessary supplies at the Spring Creek Fire Station,” the explanation reads.

The Silver State Stampede plans to use its $379,506 grant to purchase two portable bleachers that could be used by all events at the Elko County Fairgrounds, not just the rodeo, at an estimate of $213,506; and for new lighting for the site of the new bleachers, $50,000.

Funds also would be used to replace holding pens that would be lost due to the new bleachers, $16,000, and $80,000 would be used for long-range planning for economic growth, such as reaching 7,000 seating and addressing social distancing concerns. And $20,000 would be to cover loss of revenue due to the pandemic.

“A large portion of the expenditures for the rodeo are required long before we sell any tickets to the rodeo, and the beginning fund balance in our account is what makes this possible,” the application states, also reporting that the Silver State Stampede had not received any COVID-19 relief funding so far.

The Elko County Fair Board wrote that the Elko County Fair wasn’t held in 2020 because of COVID-19, and the loss of revenue from not having the fair and not having horse races in 2020 was a “huge loss to the Elko County Fair, as well as the community.”

The $300,000 grant would allow the board to raise race purses to attract more horses, and “more horses mean more races and that means lots of spectators, local and out of town.” Without the grant, the fair board wrote that it could be forced to reduce the number of races.

Commissioners earlier approved $250,000 each to the Elko Boys & Girls Club and the monoclonal antibody therapy clinic at Great Basin College out of the rescue funds.

