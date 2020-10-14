Star Hotel proposes outdoor dining space

He also said he drove by the Star before the meeting and believes the “entire secondary parking lot or alleyway” should be taken out and new curb, gutter and sidewalk installed. The question would be who would pay for the work, he said.

Schmidtlein said he wanted to see the Star and Lattin collaborate with city staff “to make this work.”

Councilwoman Mandy Simons said “everything we do sets a precedent and comes back to bite us,” and she voiced concern that the neighboring businesses had not been consulted.

“Right now, I would vote no. In my mind it’s all or nothing. Maybe the neighbors would be on board, and I would vote yes, but that won’t happen now,” Simons said before later making a motion to table the petition.

“We may have another restaurant that would want to do this ….,” said Councilman Chip Stone. “Addressing the neighbors will be critical.”

Lattin said the outdoor dining plan is “an almost metropolitan idea, and I think it would be fantastic.” He told the council that “given the concept and what we are trying to accomplish,” he would like to work with city staff to “make it happen. We at least would like the opportunity to move this idea forward.”