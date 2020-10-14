Star Hotel proposes outdoor dining space

ELKO – Ygoa Ltd. wants to expand the historic Star Hotel to include outdoor dining and in turn help beautify downtown, but the Elko City Council wants to hear from neighbors and look at options before making a decision.
“One of the main reasons I’m wanting to do this is it was evident during the COVID thing that if you didn’t have outdoor seating, the majority of your income was gone, right, so having some sort of outdoor seating would help us when it happens again, and we know it will happen again, probably,” Star owner Scott Ygoa told the council at its Oct. 13 meeting.
“Our goal is to keep this place going. On Dec. 17, it will be 110 years it has been there,” he said.
He is asking the city to vacate 1,720 square feet of city right-of-way on Silver Street in front of the Basque restaurant and bar for the outdoor dining site that would feature a brick wall surrounding tables and chairs with table awnings.
Ygoa said the Star tried to get a similar vacation of city right of way 10 to 15 years ago, but it didn’t work out.
The loss of parking spots is a sticking point, and Elko Planner Cathy Laughlin said city staff recommended denial of the vacation request because of the impact on the public from the loss of parking spots along the drive aisle.
She said the parking falls under public purpose that could harm adjacent businesses.
The council voted to table the Star’s petition until neighbors can be contacted. Laughlin said on Oct. 14 that the city wants to look at vacating the sidewalk and drive aisle for the whole block to avoid preferential treatment for the Star.
She said in that case “the parking would have to go away” along the corridor that separates Silver Street from the businesses. “We would be treating the entire block the same,” by basically vacating the drive aisle. There would be parallel parking along the sidewalk abutting Silver Street only, she said.
In other words, one row of parallel parking on the block would be eliminated.
The four property owners also will be asked if they would support the loss of parking just in front of the Star Hotel, Laughlin said.
Mayor Reece Keener told the council “I really like the concept of outdoor dining, what you have in the illustration. We need more of that, and the intersection really is a hot mess.”
Ygoa’s engineer, Eric Lattin of Black Dolphin Consulting LLC, said the proposal would be “getting rid of parking that shouldn’t be there” because of traffic problems, and he urged the council to consider the safety angle rather than the loss “of three pristine parking spots.”
Councilman Robert Schmidtlein said he thought the outdoor dining proposal was “a fabulous idea.” He said enhancing downtown redevelopment is important, and he said he had talked to a couple of other restaurant owners who were in favor of the Star’s plan.
He also said he drove by the Star before the meeting and believes the “entire secondary parking lot or alleyway” should be taken out and new curb, gutter and sidewalk installed. The question would be who would pay for the work, he said.
Schmidtlein said he wanted to see the Star and Lattin collaborate with city staff “to make this work.”
Councilwoman Mandy Simons said “everything we do sets a precedent and comes back to bite us,” and she voiced concern that the neighboring businesses had not been consulted.
“Right now, I would vote no. In my mind it’s all or nothing. Maybe the neighbors would be on board, and I would vote yes, but that won’t happen now,” Simons said before later making a motion to table the petition.
“We may have another restaurant that would want to do this ….,” said Councilman Chip Stone. “Addressing the neighbors will be critical.”
Lattin said the outdoor dining plan is “an almost metropolitan idea, and I think it would be fantastic.” He told the council that “given the concept and what we are trying to accomplish,” he would like to work with city staff to “make it happen. We at least would like the opportunity to move this idea forward.”
Public Works Director Dennis Strickland said although there may be traffic problems in the area, there hasn’t been any “high crash data” for Silver Street near the Star. He also pointed out that with the outdoor dining concept, traffic would be moving close to the diners.
Laughlin’s findings also stated that the area where the vacation is requested includes a water line, and Lattin said the Star would grant an easement to the city.
Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson reminded the council that once it decides on the petition, the proposed vacation action would go back to the Elko Planning Commission for consideration before coming again to the council for final action.
