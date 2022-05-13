State yanks $4.1 million in mine tax money from school budget

ELKO – Elko County School District’s proposed budget for the new fiscal year budget beginning July 1 is changing because the state wants $4.1 million in net proceeds of mining funds returned under legislation passed last year.

The preliminary budget submitted to the school board last month for the 2022-2023 fiscal had a 10.11% ending fund balance, but Chief Financial Officer Julie Davis said in a budget forum that “as of now it is 5.03%.” She also said this week that the final tentative budget isn’t completed yet but will be presented to the school board on May 24.

Schools Superintendent Clayton Anderson said he and other superintendents and financial officers in the state had thought they could keep the net proceeds of mining money for this fiscal year, and the new legislation would kick in later.

“We thought this year would be the last year… so we were planning on the $4 million and budgeting for it,” he said on May 12, a day after the district held a budget forum to explain the proposed budget.

Instead, he said the Nevada Department of Education claimed that “hey, you owe us, and the money has to be paid before the end of the fiscal year.”

Anderson said “there was a massive communication problem,” between the state and the school superintendents and school finance officials in Nevada, and superintendents met with a half dozen state lawmakers to let them know about the hardship placed on school districts.

“We were all blindsided,” he said at the budget forum, and he reported that superintendents in turn petitioned the state to return the net proceeds of mines money for the current fiscal year and not enact legislative changes until the new fiscal year.

Davis said in an email that the state’s action on the net proceeds of mines affects “the FY22 fund balance carried over into FY23,” and the nearly $4.1 million in fiscal year 2021 revenue received in the current fiscal year is being withheld from the state’s Pupil Centered Funding Plan funds received for May, June and July at $1.366 million increments.

“We found out about this after our original tentative budget was prepared. We are working on adjusting the final tentative to reflect updated information,” Davis said.

In the past, the school district received its share of the net proceeds of mines fund that came to Elko County, and those net proceeds varied from county to county depending on the active mining in their districts. Anderson said the Eureka County School District is being especially hit because of its higher net proceeds revenue.

The giant Nevada Gold Mines operations on the Carlin Trend are mostly located in Eureka County, even though workers mostly live in Elko County.

Under the new law, net proceeds of mining taxes that would have gone to the school districts go instead to the state to be evenly distributed to all the school districts in Nevada, Anderson said.

Assembly Bill 495, passed in 2021, directed the tax revenue from net proceeds of mines to go into the education fund beginning in 2023, and the bill adds an excise tax of 0.75% on mines with gross revenues between $20 million and $150 million, and a 1.1% tax on mines with higher revenues that goes to the education fund.

Pupil Centered Funding

Meanwhile, the Nevada Department of Education rolled out the new Pupil Centered Funding Plan that replaces the earlier methods of money distribution to the state’s school districts and that involves the net proceeds of mines distribution, as well.

Davis explained during her presentation to the forum audience of roughly a dozen people on site and 13 online that the Pupil Centered Funding Plan brings “big changes for the Elko County School District.”

Funding per pupil will be $9,267 in the fiscal year 2023, down $12 from the $9,279 per pupil in the current fiscal year, she said, pointing out that this means inflation, step increases for teachers, and cost-of-living allowances are not funded. Elko County School District has 9,968 students this year.

“The Pupil Centered Funding Plan was implemented to add $275 million to Nevada school districts in FY23 alone (compared to FY20 funding levels). The highest increase is Clark County with an estimated increase of $197 million. The largest decrease is Elko County with an estimated decrease in FY23 of about $622,000,” Davis said in her presentation.

“In FY22, the decrease is expected to be $3.3 million (estimated) due to the mandatory return of $4.1 million in FY21 net proceeds of mines tax received in FY22,” she said.

Her presentation also explained that local source revenues, such as property taxes, net proceeds of mines tax, local government taxes and school support taxes now go through the state education fund.

She broke down general fund expenditures for the new tentative budget: salaries and wages, a little more than $56.33 million; benefits, a little more than $26.68 million; purchased services, nearly $6.64 million; supplies, a little more than $11.68 million; property, nearly $1.61 million; and miscellaneous, $97,190, for a total of nearly $105.04 million.

Davis said the estimated increase in wages is not strictly the negotiated 2% cost-of-living pay raises approved in late April since there are the step increases for employees, as well. Teachers advance in steps with years of service and added education credits.

She also said the ending fund balance for the new budget was affected not only by the net proceeds but by the addition of $1.36 million for maintenance of the 1-1 ChromeBooks ratio, a transfer to other special funds for an incentive grant donation match of $250,000, and a transfer of federal funds for an E-Rate projects match of $300,000.

In the original draft budget, the school district expected an ending fund balance for the current fiscal year of $21.18 million, which would have been more than the 16.6% ending balance under the state lid, but Davis said on May 13 that “at the moment, the understanding is that the 16.6% fund balance limit is on budgeted amounts, not actual.”

The maximum ending fund balance the state allows is 16.6%, and beyond that balance, the Nevada Department of Education sweeps the money back to the state. The minimum is 4%, and the school board prefers 8%.

Construction & maintenance

On money for school construction, Davis said at the forum that the 75-cent pay-as-you-go tax that voters rejected ends June 30 with an estimated $14.7 million balance to carry forward into the new fiscal year. That money is designated for building projects. Voters also rejected a 50-cent bond proposal.

One audience question was what the procedure would be to petition Elko County Commissioners for school construction funds since the county took over the biggest chunk of the former 75-cent pay-as-you-go tax allocation.

“The taxpayers have voted against taxpayer dollars going towards school improvements. Requesting tax funds from the county would override what the taxpayers voted down. Additionally, the state has stated that there is no precedent of a county funding school district projects, and they are not even sure if it is legal,” Davis answered in her slides.

The state’s Pupil Centered Funding Plan doesn’t pay for capital improvements but is intended to fund routine maintenance, and the building and sites fund has $774,726 as of June 30 of last year. It will have annual revenues of $100,000, according to one of the slides.

On transportation, Davis said a replacement schedule of five buses a year would result in a 16-year cycle, but “that will have to be flexible depending on funding.”

The state’s new formula uses fiscal year 2020 transportation costs, a year in which the district didn’t buy any buses. That means bus purchases need to come from the adjusted base funding, she said.

“The bus fleet is aging. We’ve received buses from other school districts when they are deemed too old and ran them a few more years. Replacement parts are getting expensive and hard to find,” Davis said.

Another question for the budget forum was on how to improve school playgrounds and whether there could be a mix of private and public funds, such as grant money, fundraising, donations, volunteer work and PTA funds.

The answer was that the mix works fine. The school district has a separate gifts and donations fund, and those donations can be designated for a specific project. All efforts would need to be coordinated through the school principal, and there could be an opportunity for a district incentive grant, as well.

Parents at the forum were specifically interested in improving the playground at Spring Creek Elementary School, and Trustee Matt McCarty asked from the audience if playground improvements involving volunteers and donations still must meet the $50,000 bid threshold. Davis said yes.

