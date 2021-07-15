Steninger, Dershowitz on panel to defend US Constitution

The discussion, set to begin at 3 p.m. Pacific time, is part of a larger project of the newspaper titled “Defending America,” which “draws on our nation’s principles and rich history to educate the public on the critical issues facing the United States today, such as constitutional rights, censorship, integrity of elections, and the threat of socialism.”

Based in New York City, The Epoch Times was founded by a company affiliated with Falun Gong, a popular movement in China that reportedly drew persecution from the Chinese government and has been critical of the Chinese Communist Party.

Steninger was appointed to the county commission in 2014 by then Gov. Brian Sandoval after the death of Grant Gerber, and elected to the position in 2016. He was editor and co-publisher of the Elko Daily Free Press from 1992 to 1999.

Steninger has been a vocal opponent of coronavirus restrictions imposed by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak.