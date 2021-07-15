Steninger, Dershowitz on panel to defend US Constitution

ELKO – County Commissioner Rex Steninger will be a panelist next week along with renowned attorney Alan Dershowitz in a New York City-based broadcast titled “Defending the Constitution: Why It Matters Now More Than Ever.”
The event is sponsored by The Epoch Times and will be livestreamed Monday on Epoch TV. Other panelists are Rob Natelson, a constitutional law expert; Timothy Barton, president of WallBuilders; Kevin Roberts, CEO of the Texas Public Policy Foundation; and Pastor Che Ahn, president of Harvest International Ministry.
According to American Lands Council co-founder Demar Dahl of Elko County, Steninger will be speaking as a county commissioner and also as president of the Nevada Lands Council, a nonprofit organization that supports efforts to transfer public lands from federal to state ownership and management.
Dahl said Steninger has already made two public appearances with the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association group that participated in a patriotic gathering last month in Elko City Park. He spoke on July 4 at Mount Rushmore and again on July 9 at Yankton, South Dakota.
Monday’s panel discussion will be moderated by Joshua Philipp, an award-winning senior investigative reporter and host of The Epoch Times' program "Crossroads." The selected panelists “have taken courageous steps to preserve the Constitution,” states an announcement about the event at theepochtimes.com.
The discussion, set to begin at 3 p.m. Pacific time, is part of a larger project of the newspaper titled “Defending America,” which “draws on our nation’s principles and rich history to educate the public on the critical issues facing the United States today, such as constitutional rights, censorship, integrity of elections, and the threat of socialism.”
Based in New York City, The Epoch Times was founded by a company affiliated with Falun Gong, a popular movement in China that reportedly drew persecution from the Chinese government and has been critical of the Chinese Communist Party.
Steninger was appointed to the county commission in 2014 by then Gov. Brian Sandoval after the death of Grant Gerber, and elected to the position in 2016. He was editor and co-publisher of the Elko Daily Free Press from 1992 to 1999.
Steninger has been a vocal opponent of coronavirus restrictions imposed by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak.
“The First Amendment guarantees our right to peacefully assemble. The Fifth Amendment declares that no citizen can be deprived of his property without the due process of law. The governor’s directives restricting gatherings and closing businesses violate those rights,” he told fellow commissioners in February before they unanimously approved a resolution supporting businesses fined for COVID-19 violations.
Alan Dershowitz is known for defending controversial clients in high-profile court cases over the past four decades. Most recently he was part of the legal team that successfully defended then-President Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial. Other clients have included O.J. Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein, Julian Assange and Harvey Weinstein.
Rob Natelson is the author of “The Original Constitution: What It Actually Said and Meant.”
Timothy Barton’s Wallbuilders is a pro-family organization that focuses on America’s forgotten history and heroes, with an emphasis on the nation’s religious, moral, and constitutional heritage.
Kevin Roberts is known for his opposition to federal Title IV student loans and grants when he was president of Wyoming Catholic College.
Pastor Che Ahn’s Harvest International Ministry in Pasadena opposed California’s coronavirus restrictions on indoor worship, which were later determined by the U.S. Supreme Court to violate First Amendment guarantees.