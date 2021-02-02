Steninger: Governor violating constitutional rights with COVID restrictions

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Steninger referenced the Great Barrington Declaration, which was issued last year and has been co-signed by more than 50,000 medical professionals. It states, “Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health” and “Keeping these measures in place … will cause irreparable damage.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak and Attorney General Aaron Ford responded Friday to resolutions passed by Elko, Lyon, White Pine and Eureka and counties, saying they have no force of law and cannot override the governor’s emergency directives.

“We agree with the governor that our resolution is a mere statement, but that is all we have at our disposal and felt it necessary to make our voices heard,” Steninger replied. “Our resolution quoted the Declaration of Independence in stating it was our duty to confront a government that has subjected its citizens to a ‘long train of abuses …’ and to ‘throw off such government’ if those abuses were not corrected.”

The governor’s statement called the rural resolutions “counterproductive and confusing to Nevadans. Far from helping, resolutions like this send mixed messages to their residents and businesses — implying that they need not comply with emergency directives when, in fact, they must.”