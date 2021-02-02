Steninger: Governor violating constitutional rights with COVID restrictions

ELKO – A conflict between rural counties and state leadership over COVID-19 restrictions continued this week, with Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger saying the governor’s directives are unconstitutional and lack scientific basis.
“We are absolutely challenging the current restrictions because they are a direct violation of the constitutional rights that we and the governor have sworn to uphold,” Steninger said. “The First Amendment guarantees our right to peacefully assemble. The Fifth Amendment declares that no citizen can be deprived of his property without the due process of law. The governor’s directives restricting gatherings and closing businesses violate those rights.”
Elko County Commissioners are set to consider a resolution Wednesday that would establish a COVID-19 fund supporting businesses that are fined by state regulators.
“The restrictions are destroying our local businesses and we felt an obligation to speak out on their behalf,” Steninger said. “Our restaurants cannot survive at 25% occupancy and there is no scientific bases for that number. It was recently reported that studies had determined only 1.4% of the new virus cases could be traced to restaurants.
“Additionally, it is ridiculous to pretend emergency powers are justified when this pandemic has gone on for nearly a year, during which the legislature met twice and could have adopted real laws,” he continued.
Steninger referenced the Great Barrington Declaration, which was issued last year and has been co-signed by more than 50,000 medical professionals. It states, “Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health” and “Keeping these measures in place … will cause irreparable damage.”
Gov. Steve Sisolak and Attorney General Aaron Ford responded Friday to resolutions passed by Elko, Lyon, White Pine and Eureka and counties, saying they have no force of law and cannot override the governor’s emergency directives.
“We agree with the governor that our resolution is a mere statement, but that is all we have at our disposal and felt it necessary to make our voices heard,” Steninger replied. “Our resolution quoted the Declaration of Independence in stating it was our duty to confront a government that has subjected its citizens to a ‘long train of abuses …’ and to ‘throw off such government’ if those abuses were not corrected.”
The governor’s statement called the rural resolutions “counterproductive and confusing to Nevadans. Far from helping, resolutions like this send mixed messages to their residents and businesses — implying that they need not comply with emergency directives when, in fact, they must.”
“Our resolution was confronting an abusive government and we are looking forward to the next election to throw it off,” Steninger concluded.