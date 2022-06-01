Targeted grazing plan up for comments

ELKO – Comments are being accepted on a plan to study whether targeted grazing can improve conditions on degraded National Forest rangelands that have been burned by wildfires in the last 10 years in Humboldt and Elko counties.

The U.S. Forest Service has initiated a 45-day formal objection period on an Environmental Assessment for the project, which will be conducted in cooperation with the University of Nevada, Reno.

“The proposed action is designed to reduce cheatgrass fuel loads while retaining or improving perennial grass cover,” stated the announcement.

Grazing would take place in the dormant season, typically September to December, with the goal of reducing cheatgrass to the desired residual biomass level of 200 kilograms per hectare or less.

A draft decision on the Northeast Nevada Targeted Grazing Project lists a finding of no significant impact.

“We are pleased to be partnering with the UNR on this study,” said Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge District Ranger Joshua Nicholes. “This study should provide us with useful information on how livestock grazing can be used as one of the tools to improve the health of rangelands disturbed by wildfires.”

Objections will be accepted for 45 days following publication of the legal notice in the Elko Daily Free Press. Objections will be accepted from anyone who previously submitted specific written comments during designated comment periods. Issues raised in objections must be based on previously submitted comments unless based on new information arising after designated opportunities to comment.

Documents on the project are available at www.fs.fed.us.

Objections must be mailed to Reviewing Officer, Intermountain Region U.S. Forest Service, 324 25th St., Ogden UT, 84401, or faxed to 801-625-5277. Electronic objections must be submitted to objections-intermtn-regional-office@usda.gov. Please put “Northeast Nevada Targeted Grazing Project” in the subject line.

For more information on this project, contact District Ranger Josh Nicholes at 775-738-5171 or comments-intermtn-humboldt-toiyabe-mtncity@usda.gov.

