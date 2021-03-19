Te-Moak Tribe to receive $915K for housing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians will receive $915,465 for the development of affordable housing projects, U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., announced this week.

The amount is part of $10.1 million in affordable housing funding that the senators worked to secure for tribal governments and native communities as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

“During the coronavirus pandemic, access to a safe home is vital, and these funds are a historic investment in affordable housing for Native communities in Eastern Nevada,” said Cortez Masto. “Our Native communities need urgent help, which is why I worked to ensure that the American Rescue Plan would deliver the single largest infusion of dedicated resources for tribal nations, Indian health programs, and Native communities in Congressional history. This federal funding will support health care, housing, and economic recovery efforts across Indian Country, and I’ll make sure tribal governments and native communities across Nevada continue to get the help they need to flourish.”

“The American Rescue Plan is already providing much-needed support to communities across Nevada, including to Native communities that have been disproportionally affected by the pandemic,” said Rosen.

According to a National Alliance to End Homelessness report from 2020, Native Americans and Pacific Islanders had the highest rates of homelessness when compared with other racial and ethnic groups, with an average of 160 Native American and Pacific Islanders experiencing homelessness out of every 10,000 compared to the national average of 17 out of every 10,000.

