Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone is facing an election June 28 that could change the tribe’s constitution to expand enrollment, and this upcoming balloting has surprised, angered or confused many in the tribe.
The ballot will ask voters whether they want to continue to require that only those with one-quarter Te-Moak Western Shoshone blood be enrolled in the tribe or allow all those in direct lineal descent of enrolled Te-Moak members on the rolls.
“It’s just about who we are and keeping customs and traditions alive,” said petitioner Shelly Herrera-White, who said she spent two years in research and on the petition process for an election, including going door-to-door in the Te-Moak colonies.
In a fact sheet, she wrote that many current Te-Moak members are one-quarter, so their children and grandchildren could be less than one-quarter blood quantum and not be able to enroll.
This election will be done through the mail under the umbrella of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs. Only those who register to vote for this proposal to amend the constitution can cast ballots. The Te-Moak Tribe includes the Elko, Wells and Battle Mountain bands and the South Fork Reservation.
BIA Superintendent Joseph McDade said a “total mailout” to the 2,300 enrolled Te-Moak tribal members started April 29, including the registration forms that will be checked before the ballots are later mailed. The BIA in Elko will handle the election.
McDade said he was aware that people are upset, especially after the BIA held an April 23 public meeting regarding the election, but he said a member of the tribe has the right to petition the BIA to hold a secretarial election to amend the constitution.
Election concerns
Among those who raised concerns about the upcoming election is a former tribal chairman and Elko Band Council member, Felix Ike of Elko, who said “the biggest problem has been the procedure. People are not only surprised, but they are asking what is going on. We are not getting the answers we need. It seems like it has been crammed down our throats.”
Ike said in a May 6 email he had checked last week with the BIA’s regional office regarding the registration packets being mailed out. The BIA reported McDade was of the opinion everything went out April 29. However, the regional office had learned the packets were going out about May 2.
In an outline of issues Ike provided, the authors stated that the “Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians may be changed forever,” if the amendment is approved. They also alleged that the petitioners and BIA officials “have colluded to push through the petition quietly and as quickly as possible.”
The statement on the issues was signed by Ike; Leta Jim, a former member of the Te-Moak and Elko Band councils; and Lyle Yowell, a former BIA law enforcement officer.
Ike said a Dec. 17 letter confirming that the BIA received the petition was posted at the BIA office in Elko but no one saw it. That letter stated there was 30 days from Dec. 17 to challenge the petition. McDade said there were no challenges.
Ike said the timeframe didn’t give people a chance to challenge the petition and procedures.
One of those on the three-member election committee, Elwood Mose, said the timeline for the petition process was affected by the government shutdown. The 35-day partial shutdown began Dec. 22, 2018.
Mose said he is the tribal representative on the committee and reports to the tribal council, but he has “no horse in this race.” He said, however, that the petition and election “caught people pretty flat-footed.”
McDade said he received word from the BIA regional office on April 19 that there was approval to hold the election, and should the amendment receive a majority of yes votes, Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt “will be required to sign off on the amended document.”
Jim said she and others had problems obtaining copies of the packet of information.
Letter to McDade
Merlene Ike and Jim wrote a letter to McDade dated April 24 with copies sent to Bernhardt, the BIA regional office and Nevada’s congressional delegation, but they said they hadn’t received any responses. McDade also said he hadn’t received any inquiry from the delegation.
The letter expresses disappointment that the BIA didn’t “present all the facts concerning the petition and secretarial election process in full to the tribal membership.” The letter also provided a link to an audio of the April 23 meeting.
Felix Ike, Jim, Yowell and others in a joint phone call said they plan a community meeting for tribal members once they receive the voter packets.
“Right now, the only avenue to take is to address all the irregularities and challenge the election,” Yowell said.
Mose said the Te-Moak Tribal Council may discuss the election, and the South Fork council is working on a resolution “to oppose the whole thing.”
Conflict of interest?
One concern Felix Ike raised was whether there is a conflict of interest because McDade is an enrolled tribal member and the petitioner is a niece-in-law. Leta Jim also said she thought McDade was “in total conflict.”
McDade disagreed.
“I don’t see what it would be,” he said. “There’s a political faction out there, and a big change could be coming to them.”
Herrera-White said she knew there would be conflict-of-interest questions, but she went over McDade’s head directly to the regional BIA office in Phoenix to find out about the petition process to avoid any conflict. She also said that while her mother, Andrea Woods, is the Wells Band chairwoman, she wasn’t when the process started.
“I followed every procedure. I think it surprised people” that a lone petitioner “could have that much power. I heard some say they thought it was a joke. It’s got the tribe divided, for sure,” said Herrera-White, a real estate agent in Las Vegas and an enrolled tribal member.
McDade said Herrera-White had the legal right to petition for a secretarial election, and “the BIA had no control of the petition process. It’s a tribal initiative.”
Herrera-White said she obtained 186 signatures, which met the criteria to call for an election, but now that she represents the petition on the three-person election committee, she can’t tell voters whether to approve the ballot question.
“I did this all on my own because of my children. I am looking at future generations. Survival of the tribe is what both sides want,” rather than to fade away when there are fewer people with one-quarter Te-Moak, she said. “I see why people are scared, but it is opening doors to new opportunities.”
Change could be costly
Felix Ike and others also raised concerns that increasing tribal membership under the proposed amendment would be more costly to the tribe because benefits — such as housing, land and scholarships — would be extended to more people.
“It would have a huge impact. It could quadruple membership, and we don’t have the funds to do it,” Felix Ike said.
Herrera-White’s niece who helped carry petitions, Tarina Elliott, said federal grants already are often determined by descendancy rather than the one-quarter requirement, and she didn’t think housing would be an issue.
McDade said the descendancy decision is a tribal one, and “BIA would have no way of knowing what, if any, financial implications there may be as a result.”
Other tribes changing
Herrera-White said tribes across the country are making a descendancy change to protect their tribes and culture. In Nevada, she cited the Ely Tribe of Western Shoshone and the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe.
Tribes are worried they will breed themselves into extinction over the years without the changes, she said.
Elliott, of Las Vegas, said she isn’t enrolled in the tribe but was a ward of the Te-Moak Tribe growing up and wants to say to tribal members “open your eyes. The tribe is disintegrating.” She said there are fewer than 200 registered tribal members under the age of 18.
Herrera-White also said that while people are saying they were taken by surprise, she put her proposal for amending the constitution on Facebook, had a booth at the annual powwow and passed out flyers, but “people didn’t take me seriously.”
She approached band councils to be on their agenda in late 2017 and in 2018, and she attended the Nov. 8, 2017, Wells Band Council meeting. The Wells council passed a resolution supporting the petition effort, according to a council action notice.
The Elko Band Council agreed to allow her on the April 25, 2018, agenda under new business, but South Fork and Battle Mountain didn’t reply to her efforts to appear, Herrera-White said.
Explaining descendancy
Herrera-White said she wanted to explain that lineal descendancy is “direct line from parent to child. You can’t break the chain,” which is stricter than collateral descendancy used by some tribes.
Collateral descendancy would mean brothers and sisters and aunts and uncles could be in the lineage.
Herrera-White said she has been asked why she didn’t petition to change the constitution from one-fourth to one-eighth. She said direct descendancy can “close the book,” rather than people fighting over descendancy again in future years.
Election details
McDade, Mose and Herrera-White make up the election committee, which will oversee the ballot count and any challenges. McDade said any challenges to the vote count must be in by July 3.
According to the rules, all enrolled members 18 and over who register can vote. The Secretarial Election Board must receive the voter registration forms by U.S. mail by 1 p.m. May 24. Forms are available at the BIA office at 2719 Argent Ave. in Elko if tribal members don’t receive them by mail. The completed forms must be mailed to the Argent Avenue address.
Challenges to names of registered voters can be sent to McDade at the Argent Avenue address by 1 p.m. May 31, according to the rules.
The requirement to get a secretarial election set called for 25 percent of registered tribal voters, and there are fewer than 700 voters. However, there are roughly 2,300 enrolled in the tribe. Mose said the Te-Moak constitution hasn’t been changed since 1982, when changes in laws passed by Congress led to the amendments of the 1938 document.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.