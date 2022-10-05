The Candidates

U.S. Senator
Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, Republican Adam Laxalt, nonpartisan Barry Lindemann, Independent American Party Barry Rubinson, and Libertarian Scott Neil
U.S. Representative, District 2
Republican Mark E. Amodei, Libertarian Darryl Baber, Independent American Party Russell Best, and Democrat Elizabeth Mercedes Krause
Nevada Governor
Independent American Party Ed Bridges, Libertarian Brandon Davis, Republican Joe Lombardo, and Democrat Steve Sisolak
Lieutenant Governor
Republican Anthony Stavros, Democrat Elizabeth “Lisa” Cano Burkhead, nonpartisan John “Trey” Delap, Independent American Party William Hoge, Libertarian Javi “Trujillo” Tachiquin
Secretary of State
Democrat Francisco “Cisco” Aguilar, Libertarian Ross Crane, Independent American Party Janine Hansen, Republican Jim Marchant
State Treasurer
Democrat Zach Conine. Libertarian Bryan Elliott, Republican Michele Fiore, Independent American Party Margaret Hendrickson
State Controller
Republican Andy Matthews, Libertarian Jed W. Profeta, Democrat Ellen Spiegel
Attorney General
Republican Sigal Chattah, Democrat Aaron Ford, Libertarian John T. Kennedy
Assembly District 33
Democrat John “Doc” Garrard, Republican Bert Gurr
County Offices
Assessor, Republican Janet Iribarne-Hutton
Clerk, Republican Kristine “Kris” Jakeman
Commissioner District 2, Republican Delmo Andreozzi
Commissioner District 4, Republican Travis Gerber
District Attorney, Republican Tyler Ingram
Recorder, Republican Mike D. Smales
Treasurer, Republican Cheryl Paul
Statewide Offices
Supreme Court Seat A, Linda Bell
Supreme Court Seat E, Ron D. Parraguirre
Court of Appeals Dept. 1, Rhonda K. Forsberg, Deborah Westbrook
Court of Appeals Dept. 2, Michael Gibbons
Court of Appeals Dept. 3, Bonnie Bulla
University Board of Regents
Michelee “Shelly” Crawford, John Patrick Rice
Elko School Board of Trustees
District 1: Misty Atkins, Susan Neal
District 2: Joshua Byers, Robert Leonhardt
District 3: Lincoln Litchfield, Matt McCarty
District 6: Jeff Durham, Brian Gale
District 7: Brooke Williams Ballard, Brent Kelly
Elko Races
Mayor: Mike Hagen, Reece Keener
City Council (vote for 2): Giovanni Puccinelli, Chip Stone
Justice of Peace Dept. B: Bryan Drake, David D. Loreman
Other Communities
Lists available at www.elkocountynv.net/departments/clerk/elections.php