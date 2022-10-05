 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Candidates

Election logo 2022

U.S. Senator

Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, Republican Adam Laxalt, nonpartisan Barry Lindemann, Independent American Party Barry Rubinson, and Libertarian Scott Neil

U.S. Representative, District 2

Republican Mark E. Amodei, Libertarian Darryl Baber, Independent American Party Russell Best, and Democrat Elizabeth Mercedes Krause

Nevada Governor

Independent American Party Ed Bridges, Libertarian Brandon Davis, Republican Joe Lombardo, and Democrat Steve Sisolak

Lieutenant Governor

Republican Anthony Stavros, Democrat Elizabeth “Lisa” Cano Burkhead, nonpartisan John “Trey” Delap, Independent American Party William Hoge, Libertarian Javi “Trujillo” Tachiquin

Secretary of State

Democrat Francisco “Cisco” Aguilar, Libertarian Ross Crane, Independent American Party Janine Hansen, Republican Jim Marchant

State Treasurer

Democrat Zach Conine. Libertarian Bryan Elliott, Republican Michele Fiore, Independent American Party Margaret Hendrickson

State Controller

Republican Andy Matthews, Libertarian Jed W. Profeta, Democrat Ellen Spiegel

Attorney General

Republican Sigal Chattah, Democrat Aaron Ford, Libertarian John T. Kennedy

Assembly District 33

Democrat John “Doc” Garrard, Republican Bert Gurr

County Offices

Assessor, Republican Janet Iribarne-Hutton

Clerk, Republican Kristine “Kris” Jakeman

Commissioner District 2, Republican Delmo Andreozzi

Commissioner District 4, Republican Travis Gerber

District Attorney, Republican Tyler Ingram

Recorder, Republican Mike D. Smales

Treasurer, Republican Cheryl Paul

Statewide Offices

Supreme Court Seat A, Linda Bell

Supreme Court Seat E, Ron D. Parraguirre

Court of Appeals Dept. 1, Rhonda K. Forsberg, Deborah Westbrook

Court of Appeals Dept. 2, Michael Gibbons

Court of Appeals Dept. 3, Bonnie Bulla

University Board of Regents

Michelee “Shelly” Crawford, John Patrick Rice

Elko School Board of Trustees

District 1: Misty Atkins, Susan Neal

District 2: Joshua Byers, Robert Leonhardt

District 3: Lincoln Litchfield, Matt McCarty

District 6: Jeff Durham, Brian Gale

District 7: Brooke Williams Ballard, Brent Kelly

Elko Races

Mayor: Mike Hagen, Reece Keener

City Council (vote for 2): Giovanni Puccinelli, Chip Stone

Justice of Peace Dept. B: Bryan Drake, David D. Loreman

Other Communities

Lists available at www.elkocountynv.net/departments/clerk/elections.php

