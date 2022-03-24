Three line up for Justice of the Peace

ELKO – Elko Justice of the Peace Department B has three candidates seeking a six-year term on the bench.

Elko Police Officer Bryan Drake, attorney David Loreman and Elko County Sheriff’s Lt. Adrienne Parry are vying for the office currently held by Judge Elias “Choch” Goicoechea, who is not running for a second term.

In June, voters will narrow down the field to the top two vote-getters who will be on the ballot in the General Election.

Bryan Drake

Bryan Drake's family moved to the Elko area in 1980 shortly after he was born. He graduated from Elko High School. “I am proud to call Elko my home and have come to love and appreciate the community, which is full of proud, patriotic, and hard-working people that love their country and neighbors.”

Drake earned two degrees in criminal justice and business administration at Great Basin College, and is currently applying to law school to start remote studies in the fall.

An officer with the Elko Police Department since 2003, Drake was promoted twice, first as corporal and then two years ago as detective sergeant. He is also a member of the Elko Special Response Team, or SWAT team, and serves as team commander. He also has coordinated security for government officials, including Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barak Obama and Donald Trump.

He cited his experience working directly and indirectly with various high-profile investigations, including homicides, robberies, and sexual assaults. “As the detective supervisor I am required to evaluate reports, search warrants, and provide legally sound guidance on a daily basis.”

Through his duties on the force, Drake said he has seen the effects of crime on the community and what legal recourse means to the victims. “I have investigated every conceivable criminal offense. I have seen how these criminal acts hurt people, families and our community as a whole.

“As your next judge, I will work tirelessly to make sure that defendants who are found guilty are held responsible for their conduct, that victims are made whole through the payment of restitution, and that victims are given a voice in the process,” he continued.

“We expect our judges to take their oath of office seriously, and to live up to high ethical standards in their personal and professional conduct,” Drake said. “I take my current professional responsibilities very seriously, and I promise you, the citizens, that my conduct as a judge will always be above reproach.”

David Loreman

David Loreman has lived in Elko since 1991, seven years after earning his law degree. Throughout his career he has practiced both civil and criminal law and has had experience as a defense and prosecuting attorney, also serving as a pro tem judge, mediator and arbitrator.

Working on both sides of legal counsel and having a general practice “is certainly something that you can apply for what I’m running for, but I don’t look narrowly at that position," he said. "The Justice of the Peace does more than criminal actions.”

“I have a firm belief that if you, as a citizen, wanted to come into court to do something you would want the person up there to be the most informed and understand the law that you’re dealing with than someone who is not,” he said. “That is something I think our citizens deserve, that they have the best person that understands all the law you go into.”

Loreman said his work as a pro tem judge in a fast-paced court early in his career showed him that the public needs quick judicial actions. “I think having that decision is one of the biggest things for people to have. You can’t wait for justice. When you wait so long, people get upset.”

Looking ahead to implementation of Assembly Bill 424, Loreman said he believed his experience would help with the Justice Court’s transition to hold 48-hour bail hearings. He said having a pre-sentencing department to sort through cases would help process the cases with enough information on the defendant that could hold some in jail longer.

Loreman said he has a strong work ethic.

“I have a tenacity. Once I start something, I keep going and going. I would never ask staff to do anything I wouldn’t do,” he said, adding that he would always be available for the citizens around the clock.

“I’m not going to be an absentee Justice of the Peace. I’m going to be somebody that is going to be there and that can be counted on as far as doing the whole job and push for more,” Loreman said.

Adrienne Parry

Adrienne Parry moved to Elko in 1991, first working for the City of Elko as an Animal Control officer before transferring to the Elko County Sheriff’s department for the same position. She became a deputy in 2001, working in warrants, courthouse security, inmate transportation and other duties.

Parry applied for Justice of the Peace in 2020, and a year later she became the lieutenant of the Jail Division. She decided to run for office after watching people being released after their arrest on a warrant, seeing “a different view of the Justice Court, a different issue for the taxpayers.”

She pointed to the time and money spent on transporting offenders arrested on a warrant who are then released “as soon as we get back.”

“That’s a lot of money on the taxpayers to bring these people back, plus some of these people shouldn’t come back to our area because they’re stuck here without a way to get out of here,” Parry explained. “I have worked with the DA’s office and Justice Court in the past to get some of these trespass warrants so they are 'Elko County only' to reduce the influx of people that are homeless into our area.”

Parry said she is involved in meetings regarding the impending changes from Assembly Bill 424, due to being commander of the jail, and believes it could work to “keep inmates that need to be in jail pending trial in jail instead of letting them out committing more crimes.”

As a deputy, Parry said she would “step up and learn the jobs that I’ve needed to in my career, and I believe I’ve done a fairly good job to get where I’m at with this department and the County.”

She said if elected, she would focus on the mental health crisis that she sees firsthand working in the jail. “At this point, the jail is pretty much a mental health hospital. I would like to either bring mental health court this way or work with the District Court judges to set that up here.”

Parry said she wanted voters to know she is focused on serving the area that she raised her family in. “I raised my children here and grandchildren are here, and I expect to do what I can do for this community. I want to bring what I can to this community and help.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0