SPRING CREEK – A former state trooper, a machinery representative and a mining engineer are in the running to be the next Tract 400 director on the Spring Creek Association board.
John Featherston, Alan Kimbrell and Devin Rattazzi filed to represent Palace Heights for a four-year term, filling the seat left by Paddy Legarza, who terms out in June. It is the only election as the other three tracts – Vista Grande (200), Marina Hills (100) and Sunset Hills (300) – only had one candidate file in each section: Karl Young, Joshua Park and Pat Plaster, respectively. Young will replace Terry Lister, who was appointed to the board after Jim Jefferies was removed by other board members. Park and Plaster are incumbents.
John Featherston
Featherston, a 10-year resident of Spring Creek, currently serves as vice chair on the Committee of Architecture. Employed at Small Mine Development as a mining engineer, he wrote in his candidate statement that if elected, he would use his “skills and ambition to do what is right for our community as a whole.”
“I strongly believe in quality and getting what you pay for,” Featherston wrote. “I hold other people and entities to the same high quality and professional standards to which I hold myself.”
Alan Kimbrell
Kimbrell, a 10-year Nevada state trooper, has “called Spring Creek home since 2005,” but has lived in Las Vegas for five years and New Jersey for 25 years. “Growing up in urban areas has given me an appreciation for the quite rural environment that spring creek has to offer,” he explained in his candidate statement.
“I’m just a regular family man who wants the best for our community,’ Kimbrell wrote. “If elected, my door will always be open to you and would encourage you to contact me with any concerns.”
Devin Rattazzi
A former resident of Ely, Rattazzi is a product support representative at Arnold Machinery, living in Spring Creek since 2014. As he and his wife look at remaining in the community in retirement, he said “we would like to contribute to Spring Creek in a positive way.”
“I believe in all dealings with the public should be completely transparent, ethical and honest,” Rattazzi wrote. “I have a firm belief that all voting by the board of directors on any subject should be fair to all that is affected.”
Candidate forum
Property owners are invited to an open forum and debate beginning at 6:30 p.m. April 25 at the Spring Creek High School gymnasium. Residents are also asked to submit their questions online or in person at the forum. Ballots will be mailed to property owners in coming weeks. The results of the election will be announced June 15 at the SCA’s annual property meeting and barbecue at the Fairway Community Center, 401 Fairway Blvd.
For more information on the election or to read candidate statements, visit www.springcreeknv.org or call 775-753-6295.
