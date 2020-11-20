Tie vote delays rezoning for cannabis store

Hough said COVID “is not going to be with us forever.”

Elko County Commissioner Jon Karr said “Jackpot is truly a town in dire straits. COVID has just decimated the gambling economy and on top of that Indian casinos in the area” hurt Jackpot, which he said was hit even worse than Reno or Las Vegas.

Karr said he is not in favor of marijuana but voted to allow marijuana sales in Jackpot because of the community’s needs. He also told the planning board that they could expect a big crowd from Jackpot for the next vote on the rezoning. Karr said he came to the meeting to answer questions.

Planning Commissioners Wetmore, Judd and Dena Hartley voted for the rezoning, while Jack Larason, Richard Genseal and Hough voted nay. John Geary was absent.

“You’ve had your chance,” Greenburg said after the vote Thursday, telling the planning commissioners they would need to have a full quorum of seven at the next meeting to break the tie.

Spence Property is asking to rezone 20,675 square feet of land across from the Four Jacks hotel and casino from highway services and tourist commercial to the cannabis district, and Senior Planner Corey Rice said Thrive Cannabis Marketplace is looking to lease the site from Spence Property for the retail store.