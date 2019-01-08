ELKO – A public meeting scheduled tonight by the Bureau of Land Management to discuss charging entrance fees at the California Trail Interpretive Center has been canceled because of the government shutdown.
The BLM is requesting public input on a proposal to implement an amenity fee at the tourist attraction west of Elko, which has allowed free admission since it opened in 2012. Since that time the Trail Center has added numerous amenities, activities and services to improve the overall visitor experience.
“The BLM welcomes and values diverse views and is soliciting public input on a proposed fee for the CTIC, “ said Connie Jacobs, California Trail Interpretive Center manager. “The input we receive will aid in the decision process as we move forward in our consideration for an amenity fee.”
A fee would be used to ensure the BLM meets preservation, recreation, education, interpretation, public enjoyment and visitor management goals outlined in its Trail Center business plan.
Although the meeting will not be held pending resolution of the government shutdown, the public may still provide input via email at blm_nv_californiatrailcenter@blm.gov, and by mail sent to CTIC Business Plan, 3900 East Idaho St, Elko, NV 8980.
