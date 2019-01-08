Try 1 month for 99¢
Trail days 2016

Kerry Tuckett, center, talks with other volunteers playing the role of pioneers in an encampment just outside the California Trail Interpretative Center in this June 2016 photo. 

 Hasani Grayson, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO – A public meeting scheduled tonight by the Bureau of Land Management to discuss charging entrance fees at the California Trail Interpretive Center has been canceled because of the government shutdown.

The BLM is requesting public input on a proposal to implement an amenity fee at the tourist attraction west of Elko, which has allowed free admission since it opened in 2012. Since that time the Trail Center has added numerous amenities, activities and services to improve the overall visitor experience.

“The BLM welcomes and values diverse views and is soliciting public input on a proposed fee for the CTIC, “ said Connie Jacobs, California Trail Interpretive Center manager. “The input we receive will aid in the decision process as we move forward in our consideration for an amenity fee.”

A fee would be used to ensure the BLM meets preservation, recreation, education, interpretation, public enjoyment and visitor management goals outlined in its Trail Center business plan.

Although the meeting will not be held pending resolution of the government shutdown, the public may still provide input via email at blm_nv_californiatrailcenter@blm.gov, and by mail sent to CTIC Business Plan, 3900 East Idaho St, Elko, NV 8980.

