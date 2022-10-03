Tribes sue Elko County over voter access

ELKO – Elko County election officials have added early voting locations in Owyhee and on the Elko Indian Colony for the first time this year at the request of tribal leaders, but they are being sued because the dates and hours are less than polls are open in the City of Elko.

Early voting has traditionally been conducted only at the Elko Convention Center, meaning residents from outlying areas would need to travel up to 100 miles or more. This year, early voting runs from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4 in Elko and at the new polling locations of Owyhee on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, and the Elko Indian Colony on Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4.

The Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation, with the assistance of Four Directions Native Vote, filed a lawsuit on Sept. 16 against the county claiming unequal voting opportunities, stating “The Defendants’ refusal to establish polling sites on the Reservation amid the pandemic denies Tribal members in Elko County equal access to polling locations, violates state law, and imposes constitutional burdens on their fundamental right to vote.”

The lawsuit names all current county commissioners, the county clerk and deputy clerks. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shoshone-Paiute Tribal Chairman Brian Mason said, “We made the request for in-person voting access in a timely fashion as per the Nevada statute – on the form authorized by Nevada’s Secretary of State. Elko County refuses to comply with the Constitution and leaves us no recourse other than litigation.”

“Voting is the backbone of Democracy in America. A fifteen-fold advantage for the residents of Elko compared to the members of the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation cannot – in any court or by anyone – be considered an equal shot at the ballot box,” stated Four Directions Native Vote Director OJ Semans.

In their release on the lawsuit, Four Directions stated that the median household income of Elko County is around $79,000 compared to $46,000 in Owyhee, yet if a tribal member wants to register to vote or vote outside of the allotted 8 hours “they must travel approximately 200 miles or 3 hours and 34 minutes round trip.”

“Nevada’s constitution requires the voting process be equally open for minority voters as it is for white voters,” stated Four Directions. Miller Law and Sandven Law are representing the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes, after successfully representing the plaintiffs in Sanchez v Cegavske in 2016.

As a result of the passage of Senate Joint Resolution No. 8 in 2019, Question 1 on this fall’s ballot asks if the constitution should be amended “by adding a specific guarantee that equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by this State or any of its cities, counties, or other political subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin?”

Meanwhile, all registered voters in Nevada have the option of voting by mail this year, following the passage of Assembly Bill 321 in 2021. Voters can opt out by submitting a form on the Nevada Secretary of State’s website. Forms are available in English, Spanish and Tagalog.

All eligible Nevadans may register to vote online or as late as Election Day at their established polling locations.

Early voting ballots have been mailed to registered voters in Elko County and should be arriving in mailboxes this week.