 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Tribes win additional voting dates

  • 0
Election logo 2022

ELKO – Early voting dates were added at a reservation on the Nevada-Idaho border after Shoshone-Paiute tribal members sued over equal access.

The Elko County Clerk scheduled three days of early voting at the Duck Valley Indian Reservation in Owyhee for the first time this year, then added five more at the end of October and early November as a result of the lawsuit. Owyhee will also have a ballot drop-box on Election Day.

The lawsuit claimed that the limited early voting schedule “violates state law, and imposes constitutional burdens on their fundamental right to vote.”

The Duck Valley tribes were assisted in the lawsuit by Four Directions Native Vote.

The complaint was filed Sept. 16 and Elko District Judge Al Kacin heard five hours of testimony on Oct. 18. District Judge William Maddox of Carson City presided over a settlement conference the following day.

People are also reading…

“After meeting for several hours, the Tribes and Elko County settled the equal voting access lawsuit for all future elections with greatly expanded access for election 2022,” stated Four Directions.

“We are eternally grateful for Four Direction's help in this historic lawsuit in which we increased access to the poll 5 times fold and starting in 2024 we will have equal access to the polls with the same days and hours as the good citizen living in the Elko County seat,” stated Tribal Chairman Brian Mason. “We were given citizenship in 1924 and it took us until 2022 to acquire equal access in the Electoral Process.”

“Voting is the backbone of Democracy in America,” stated Four Directions Native Vote Director OJ Semans. “A fifteen-fold advantage for the residents of Elko compared to the members of the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation cannot – in any court or by anyone – be considered an equal shot at the ballot box.”

Miller Law and Sandven Law represented the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes. They also successfully represented the plaintiffs in Sanchez v Cegavske in a similar equal access lawsuit in 2016.

Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman this week confirmed the additional voting access at Owyhee.

“The Clerk’s Office will provide twelve days of early in-person voting and in-person voting on election day on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation starting in the 2024 election cycle,” she said. “The in-person polling location days and hours of service on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation will be the same as the in-person polling location days and hours of service in Elko.”

Jakeman said “the Reservation agrees and understands that the thirteen days of in-person voting are on the condition that the Reservation continues to meet all the criteria for an in-person polling location, including, but not limited to, a sufficient number of poll workers that have been trained to the satisfaction of the Elko County Clerk for all election days.”

Two days of early voting were also scheduled this year at the Elko Indian Colony, but Te-Moak Tribe members were not part of the lawsuit to extend their dates.

The county clerk also mails ballots to all registered voters, who can vote and drop them in any mailbox up until Election Day.

Native American groups in Alabama and North Carolina are hoping that two outgoing U.S. senators can help them achieve something that's been elusive so far: federal recognition as tribes. Victories in Congress could mean millions in federal funding for both. Retiring Sen. Richard Shelby is handling a bill for the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians in Alabama. And Sen. Richard Burr is sponsoring similar legislation for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Both groups are state-recognized tribes, but the federal government has not acknowledged them. Some federally recognized tribes oppose the bills, saying the groups are trying to short-circuit the process. Two state-recognized tribes are hoping Congress will right what they see as wrongs of the past.
0 Comments
2
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local government in the week ahead

Local government in the week ahead

City of Elko Redevelopment Agency meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at City Hall. The agency will consider proceeding with the design process f…

County eyes hand-counting ballots

County eyes hand-counting ballots

ELKO – Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman has a new plan to expand election trust in answer to public concerns, and she and County Manager Amanda …

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic video shows FDNY rescue woman in Manhattan high-rise fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News