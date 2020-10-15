Trump cancels Elko rally

ELKO – President Donald Trump has canceled his Elko rally and plans instead to speak in Carson City.

Trump had planned to host a rally Sunday at Elko Regional Airport, according to Elko County Republican Party Chairman Lee Hoffman.

Airport Director Jim Foster worked on logistics for the arrival of large aircraft but said he was informed Thursday morning that the event would not happen.

Foster said local authorities were told the President would instead be appearing in Carson City.

Hoffman said Thursday that he had not heard why the campaign decided to change venues.

Elko Mayor Reece Keener said he was disappointed but understood the choice from a political perspective.

"It make sense that campaigns need to be very opportunistic about where they go," he said, pointing out that Carson City has a higher percentage of "blue" voters.

Trump visited Elko in October 2018, when approximately 8,600 people attended to hear him speak and support Nevada Republicans who were on the midterm ticket.

Donald Trump Jr. visited in February 2016 to campaign for his father at the Elko Convention Center.