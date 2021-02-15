Trump 's acquittal no surprise to Elko's political leaders

“They should have much better things to do than to continue to drag us through this divisive culture that they have created,” Hoffman stated. “Hopefully, they will let this go and get back to the business they ought to be tending to.”

Referring to the Capitol Hill riot, Hoffman said it was a terrible day but Trump’s words at a rally did not incite it.

“None of us like what happened on Jan. 6, but to blame it on Trump’s speech that day – that I have listened to – is totally ridiculous.”

Anderson said Republican and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell blamed Trump for the riot, but that “43 Republican Senators who chose Party of country and Constitution” voted to acquit Trump based on their fear of midterm elections.

“They are afraid that Trump supporters will turn on them in 2022,” he said. “There is now a large divide in the Republican Party. Some know the difference between right and wrong, and most do not.”

Locally, Hoffman said Elko County Republicans supported Trump “but more importantly, his policies.”

He cited an Elko County Republican Party resolution adopted on Feb. 1 that stands behind “the Make America Great Again movement,” and approved by 18 executive committee members.

“Resolved that the Elko County Republican Party wholeheartedly and enthusiastically supports the continuation of the MAGA Movement and strongly urges our Republican leaders at the local, state and national levels to adopt the policies of the Movement as their platform to give our loyal patriots hope and direction.”

